"2035 MVP" "Are they all named Vladimir?" - Mets fans excited about the future as team signs Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 16-year-old brother

The New York Mets are making headlines for signing a Guerrero. It's not Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the All-Star first baseman and it's also not his father, the Hall of Fame superstar who retired a while ago. Instead, it's Guerrero Jr.'s brother, a 16-year-old prospect that is now in the Mets farm system.

Clearly, the Guerrero family is quite good at baseball. Their father is a Hall of Famer who was legitimately one of the best hitters of an entire generation. His son is a multi-time All-Star who has MVP caliber skills and could continue getting better.

The future for Vladi Miguel Guerrero (also with a similar name to his father) is very bright as a result. Clearly, there's talent in the genes and he can learn from two superstars who played in different eras. This has Mets fans brimming with excitement over the future.

Fans believe they might have signed a diamond in the rough, and there's reason to believe he could pan out. Two generations of elite hitters will likely be helping him, and he's got the size and physicality (even at just 16) that suggests he could be a future star.

Mets aiming for the future rather than the present

While the 16-year-old Vladi Miguel Guerrero is years away from making a debut on the New York Mets, they're still constantly making moves for the future. When things didn't pan out in 2023, they decided to do so. 2025 might be the year they begin to contend again.

That's why they traded Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander and have been relatively quiet in free agency. They're not aiming to be a World Series contender in 2024, because they know they need a bit of time to execute the turnaround.

They'll be hoping to re-sign Pete Alonso and have him and Francisco Lindor as their veteran core with prospects and other younger players ready to contribute in the years to come. Guerrero won't be there for a while, but everything is done by the Mets now with an eye on the future.

