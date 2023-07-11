Aaron Boone manages the team with the the MLB's second-highest payroll, the New York Yankees. While Boone has appeared in some high-stakes contests during his time at the helm, he has had plenty of time to reflect this season.

As MLB's top stars take to the field for the 93rd annual All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, fans have had the chance to take a step back at take into account the standings as they look at the traditional midway point of the season.

For Aaron Boone's New York Yankees, the 2023 season has been a struggle. Despite a surge in early May, the team lost their captain, and single-season home run recpord holder Aaron Judge, who was assigned to the IL following a broken toe sustained on June 4.

The team's mediocre 11-12 record in June was compounded by hitting struggles from some top performers. Despite surging to the ALCS last year, the Yankees sit eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Speaking to Jomboy Media founder Jimmy O'Brien on his podcast, Aaron Boone was asked to give the team a grade as eyes shifted off the team and towards the MLB All-Stars in Seattle. In response to Jomboy, Boone was honest with the state of affairs, calling his team's play "not good enough."

Appearing in an undisclosed, but ostensibly snug location, Boone reiterated that the New York Yankees should not be judged based on their first-half performance, but rather by the team's end results.

A 99-win team last year, the Yankees could be on pace to miss the third and final AL Wild Card spot if their play continues. Despite the absence of their superslugger Aaron Judge, stars like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have failed to pick up the slack, putting forth some of the coldest hitting streaks of their careers.

Aaron Boone's New York Yankees cannot be counted out yet

While the outlook is indeed a grim one, Boone has showed that he can succeed with the team. The holder of a career managing record of 473 - 323, the 49-year old former infielder certainly knows what he's talking about. If Judge comes back and the team gets hot, there is little that will be beyond their reach.

