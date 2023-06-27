In 2017, then-Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, enough to lead the league in both categories. After the stellar season, he was named the NL MVP.

The following offseason, the Marlins traded Stanton to the New York Yankees in one of the highest-profile trades of the year. To make matters more exteme, the Marlins were still committed to paying Stanton $325 million over the next thirteen seasons, a sum the Yankees will begin offsetting in 2026.

Although Giancarlo Stanton has had three seasons with 30 or more home runs since coming to the Yankees, he has never regained the superstar style of play that defined him in Miami. He has only gained one All-Star distinction in his time in New York, compared with four in Miami.

"No, I got a lot to do. So it's good for now, but that doesn't clear it for me." When asked why that's been difficult: "Anything would be an excuse, so nothing."

While Giancarlo Stanton's past seasons with the New York Yankees were not bad by any stretch. His 2023 campaign has been regrettable by any standard. Hitting just .191 on the season, the 33-year old is on pace for the worst season in his career.

On account of the poor performances, Stanton has begun to get booed during his plate appearances at Yankee Stadium. Addressing the furore he has invoked from his own fanbase, the 6-foot-6 slugger told Jack Murray of the Bleacher Report:

"Booing is the least of my worries. I have more things to care about than that. And once I take care of that, then everything else will resolve itself."

Since captain Aaron Judge left the lineup with a broken toe on June 3, the Yankees' big guns have been struggling to pick up the slack. In addition to Stanton's woes, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, and DJ LeMathieu are failing to reach the Mendoza Line.

Giancarlo Stanton is a proven winner and no stranger to slumps

If his days with the Miami Marlins taught fans anything, it is that Giancarlo Stanton can be one of the best players in the MLB when he wills himself to. Even during his time in New York, fans have been treated to brilliant offense by the California native. Now, it's just a question of when he will get back to where he needs to be.

