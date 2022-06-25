3 Reasons why Aaron Judge won’t be with the New York Yankees next season

The arbitration panel was taken by surprise when the Yankees and Aaron Judge settled a deal before the hearing on June 24. What won't be a surprise, is if both the Yankees and their prized slugger part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. At least that's what one primary insider is suggesting.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Buster Olney does not believe Aaron Judge will be a Yankee next year.



Sure the folks in the bronx would be understanding if that became reality. Buster Olney does not believe Aaron Judge will be a Yankee next year.Sure the folks in the bronx would be understanding if that became reality. https://t.co/rOaimJXMJv

"Buster Olney does not believe Aaron Judge will be a Yankee next year"-Starting9

Olney's response to whether or not he believed Judge would remain with the organization was simply "No". With all things considered, this analyst understands where Olney's coming from. There are a few observations to be made from the start of spring training up till this point in the negotiation process. These silent factors speak volumes as to why Judge's days may be numbered in pinstripes. Here are 3 reasons Judge will walk at the end of the 2022 MLB campaign.

3 Reasons Aaron Judge Walks in 2023

Judge's Desire to Test the Market

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

"The Judge" has won the jury of 29 other teams who will be readily willing to pay to the heart's desire of the superstar right-fielder. One overlooked statement other news outlets left out was a key question one reporter asked, which was met with a very discouraging two-letter word.

The 501 Glove @jfitzsports







@SFGiants @Yankees



cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/ES2uF… Judge was asked by a reporter at 1:01: "Does this give you any more confidence that the next deal, the big deal will get done?" @TheJudge44 response was a somber "No" Ouch. Judge was asked by a reporter at 1:01: "Does this give you any more confidence that the next deal, the big deal will get done?" @TheJudge44 response was a somber "No" Ouch.@SFGiants @Yankees cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/ES2uF…

Judge was asked by a reporter att 1:01: "Does this give you any more confidence that the next deal, the big deal will get done?" Judges response was a somber "No"-The 501 Glove

Judge uttered the two letters almost sunkenly before recovering his jubilance by altering the topic quickly to his excitement for the settlement. Does his tone imply his lack of confidence in a deal?

It is reported that Judge is looking for an offer in the same realm as Mike Trout. If that is the case, Judge's eyes may be set on the open market as the Yankees don't seem eager to offer a record deal. At this point, Aaron Judge seems to know what he wants and may be open for a bidding war come 2023.

Judge's Age

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees - Game Two

Make no mistake, Judge is proving he's still in the midst of his prime with a .299 AVG, 53 RBIs and an MLB-leading 27HRs. However, at age 30, the Yankees have enough hefty contracts to players nearing their mid-30s and beyond.

With Donaldson's and Stanton's contracts not due up until the end of 2023 and 2027 respectively, Aaron Judge may be the odd man out. With the Yankees unlikely to meet Judge's mammoth contract desires, it's looking more and more like the end of the line for Aaron Judge in pinstripes.

Yankees' Lack of Talks and Commitment

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees retreats to the dugout after a fly out

What's disturbing about the entire process is that the Yankees have not publicly expressed a desire to retain his services long-term. That leaves one to wonder, was the New York Yankees' initial offer on April 7 their final offer? When your star player is set to hit the open market, there is at least an expressed desire to keep him around. Thus far, mum's been the word between Judge and the Bronx Bombers regarding a contract extension.

The Final Verdict for Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout

The story of what if's have been swirling ever since the Yankees' right-fielder declined a sizeable raise on April 7. As the MLB calendar year unfolds, there remain more questions than answers from both ends. Instead of his future in pinstripes becoming clearer, the image continues to wax murkier. The more clouded his future in pinstripes becomes, the more likely he is to find a home elsewhere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far