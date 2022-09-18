3 reasons why Albert Pujols is one of the greatest batters of all time

Albert Pujols has had one of the greatest careers in MLB history

Pujols has played 22 seasons in the majors, 12 of those being with the St. Louis Cardinals. He has done it all within the game, from being a two-time World Series champion to winning the Roberto Clemente Award.

What makes Albert Pujols one of the greatest hitters of all time?

#3 Accolades

Albert Pujols is one of the most accomplished baseball players of all-time. The 42-year old won his first award during his rookie season in 2001 when he was voted NL Rookie of the Year. He was also voted into his first All-Star game that same year. He has appeared in 11 All-Star games throughout his career.

- Rookie of the Year in 2001

- 3 MVPs (2005, 2008, 2009)

- 9 All-Star Game (2001, 2003-2010)

- 2 Gold Gloves (2006, 2010)

- 6 Silver Sluggers (2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2010). Héctor Gómez @hgomez27



- G 1,705

- PA 7,433

- AB 6,312

- R 1,291

- H 2,073

- 2B 455

- 3B 15

- HR 445

- RBIS 1,329

- XBH 915

- SB 84

- BB 975

- SO 704

- TB 3,893

- IBB 251

- BA .328

- OBP .420

- SLG .617

- OPS 1.037

Albert Pujols' first 11 seasons with the #Cardinals (2001-11):- G 1,705- PA 7,433- AB 6,312- R 1,291- H 2,073- 2B 455- 3B 15- HR 445- RBIS 1,329- XBH 915- SB 84- BB 975- SO 704- TB 3,893- IBB 251- BA .328- OBP .420- SLG .617- OPS 1.037- OPS+ 170

Pujols has gone on to win three National League MVPs in 2005, 2008, and 2009. The combination of patience at the plate while having the ability to produce raw power was good enough to win him six Silver Slugger Awards. He also won the NL Hank Aaron Award twice in 2003 and 2009. This award is given to the top hitter in all of MLB, voted on by fans and the media.

Pujols was also solid defensively earlier in his career. His fielding prowess won him two Gold Glove Awards in 2006 and 2010.

#2 Longevity

Pujols has had a long career in MLB. After his final season this year, he will have completed 22 seasons. This ranks him sixth all-time in seasons played. In those 22 seasons, he ranks fifth all-time in MLB history with 3065 games played. If he plays in all of the 15 games remaining on the Cardinals' 2022 schedule, he will surpass Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.

#1 Statistics

He is just two home runs shy of becoming just the third player in MLB history to reach the 700 home run plateau. Going into Sunday, Pujols sits at 698. He launched his latest homer during the team's 6-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Pujols will have 15 more opportunities to reach 700 career homers, beginning with today's game against the Reds at 1:15pm/ET.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis ALBERT PUJOLS HAS DONE IT AGAIN!! 698!! HE IS TWO HOME RUNS AWAY!!

ALBERT PUJOLS HAS DONE IT AGAIN!! 698!! HE IS TWO HOME RUNS AWAY!! https://t.co/FlsAbA9OtR

His 698 career home runs ranks him fourth all-time in that department. He recently passed Alex Rodriguez's 696 home run mark.

Pujols is set to retire after this season, but sitting just 16 home runs shy of Babe Ruth has to be tempting. If Albert Pujols decides to return for another season, there is a good chance he could reach another incredible milestone.

