3 reasons Dodgers can go all out for Willy Adames after Mookie Betts' shortstop gamble

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking at shortstop Willy Adames again as a possible signing despite their original commitment to infielder Gavin Lux. Lux‘s recent defensive troubles have caused a reevaluation of the shortstop position, allowing the Dodgers to pursue Adames.

Here are the three main reasons why the Dodgers could successfully sign Willy Adames:

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ interest in Willy Adames has reignited following Gavin Lux’s poor performance this spring training.

1 - Defensive Improvement:

The Dodgers are still interested in Adames due to his defensive abilities at shortstop. Adames could give a considerable defensive upgrade over Lux, allowing the Dodgers to strengthen that position.

Since Mookie Betts is expected to move back to second base, Adames could easily fill in at shortstop, making the team’s defense stronger overall.

2 - Offensive Spark:

Adames is capable of playing defense, but he is also a strong offensive player.

Adames showed off his strong hitting skills by posting a batting average of .217 with 80 runs batted in and 24 home runs in 2023. He could also add a useful offensive spark to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, building on the team’s current strength. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him an appealing prospect for the team.

3 - Flexibility and short-term solution:

Adames prospective signing would present the Dodgers with a short-term answer to solve their current problems since he would be a free agent after the 2024 season.

If the Dodgers are concerned about Lux’s long-term appropriateness at shortstop, Willy Adames provides an above-average option for the near future. A short-term agreement would give the Dodgers the freedom they need to examine their choices and make strategic decisions into the 2024-2025 offseason.

Despite the Dodgers’ initial reluctance to move with Adames, the Dodgers’ continued interest and the changing situation with Lux could make trade talks more intense.

Adames is not only a practical answer for the Dodgers’ shortstop problems, but he can also make an instant difference on both ends of the field. As the team figures out its defensive plan, getting Adames could be a key move toward strengthening their roster for the upcoming season.

As trade reports about Willy Adames continue to swirl, the Dodgers are at a crossroads and are trying to figure out the best way to keep their shortstop stable going forward.

The outcome of this transition will be determined as the MLB season progresses, but Adames looks like a great choice for the Dodgers as their needs change.

