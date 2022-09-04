3 Reasons why New York Yankees will win AL East despite recent struggles

The New York Yankees' season has been a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Yankees appeared to be the favorites to win it all, especially when they became the first team to reach 70 wins.

Since that point, the New York Yankees have struggled, going just 9-19. Last night may have been the lowest moment of the season. The team got blown out by the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0.

Despite all that has gone wrong, the team still maintains a five-game lead over Tampa. Here are three reasons why the Yankees will prevail in winning the AL East, despite the team's second-half struggles.

3. The Emergence of Domingo German

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees will prevail in winning the AL East, in part, due to the emergence of starting pitcher Domingo German. Lately, German has been excellent, and he has solidified himself within the rotation. Over his past nine starts, German has posted a respectable 3.12 ERA.

2. Key players set to return in September

Another reason the Yankees will win the AL East is that several key players will be returning from injury. Starting pitchers Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, along with outfielder Harrison Bader, reliever Scott Effross, and slugger Matt Carpenter are all expected to return at some point in September.

These additions will provide the boost the team needs to finish out the season strong.

#1. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge during a New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels game.

The number one reason the Yankees will win the AL East is that they have the league's best player in Aaron Judge. Judge has carried the team all season long and has a chance to break the American League home run record.

The New York Yankees may be struggling at the moment, but with the return of several injured players and behind MVP Aaron Judge, the team will be just fine.

