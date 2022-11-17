3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should be AL MVP over Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are two of the finalists most expected to win the AL MVP Award, which will be announced tonight. Ohtani, the reigning MVP, will be going for his second such distinction.

Although Aaron Judge made history this year by breaking the single-season home run record with 62 blasts, there remains a strong case for Ohtani. Here are 3 reasons why the Baseball Writers Association of America should strongly consider Ohtani before they make their final selection.

3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should be the AL MVP in 2022

#1 Ohtani can also pitch

For this obvious reason, Ohtani might have to be named MVP for every single future season. He can do what no other player in the MLB can do, hit and pitch to a world-class level. Although his 34 home runs and 95 RBIs pale in comparison to Judge's 2022 hitting stats, his pitching stats also have to be considered.

He went 15-9 this season with an ERA of 2.33, giving him an ERA 0.85 points better than last season, when he was named MVP. Although Judge may be a better power hitter, Ohtani is the first player ever to get 10 wins and hit 30 home runs. You simply cannot compare Aaron Judge to a player who can pitch and hit like he can.

#2 Shohei Ohtani carries his team more than Aaron Judge

Let's face it; the New York Yankees are stacked. With 294 home runs, the Yankees have hit more bombs than any other team this year. Although Judge had a big part to play, the Yankees had better secondary hitting and pitching to support him.

Ohtani's team, the Los Angeles Angels on the other hand, had an awful year. Their franchise-worst 13-game losing slide in June led to the firing of their manager and their relegation to the basement of the AL West. Even when superstar teammate Mike Trout had the worst slump of his career, Ohtani never stopped chugging along.

#3 Ohtani has more actual value

Similar to the first point, if the MVP Award was dealt to the strongest hitter, Judge would be the preumptive winner. However, Ohtani alone adds value that can win a game singlehandedly. It is important for the BBWA to remember the meaning of value and make their decision accordingly.

