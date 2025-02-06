3 star free agents left after Pete Alonso goes to Mets: Who should Yankees, Dodgers & co target?

The New York Mets have reportedly reached an agreement with Pete Alonso on Wednesday to bring the free agent back to their clubhouse, thereby pulling the curtains on a lengthy saga. The four-time All-Star slugger will rejoin the Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract, but neither party has confirmed the deal as yet.

Pete Alonso was considered as one of the most coveted free agents of this offseason even though he did not generate the expected interest among the teams. Meanwhile, there are several All-Star caliber free agents that are still available on the open market.

We take a look at the top three remaining free agents that might interest World Series contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

3 star free agents available for Dodgers, Yankees & co.

1) Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman (Image Source: IMAGN)

Alex Bregman came into the offseason as the top-rated infielder in the free agent, certainly in terms of WAR across the previous two years. Bergman had declined a five-year, $156 million extension offer from the Houston Astros last season, but the door still seems open for a return to the only team he has played for in the MLB.

The Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly keen on bringing the veteran third baseman to their team. The two-time World Series champion wants a long-term contract, but he may have to take the same path as Pete Alonso and eventually settle for a short-term deal.

2) Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta (Image Source: IMAGN)

Nick Pivetta has drawn little interest from teams during this offseason considering he ranks among the top 10 starting pitchers in WAR over the past two seasons. A team would have to hand a draft compensation if they sign the 31-year-old, since he had rejected a $21.5 million qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox last year.

A return to his former team looks unlikely as they have already added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to their starting rotation. The San Francisco Giants are rumored to be interested in the right-hander, while they have also signed three-time Cy Young-winner Justin Verlander after missing out on Corbin Burnes.

3) Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jason Heyward is the best outfielder still remaining on the free agent market in terms of WAR accumulated over the last two seasons. Heyward had an impressive 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers upon being released by the Chicago Cubs but failed to continue his success the following year.

The five-time Gold Glove winner was DFA'd by the team before he enjoyed a short productive spell with the Houston Astros. Although he is past his peak, Heyward remains a solid defender, while his wealth of experience can be invaluable for any team. The San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to sign the 35-year-old.

