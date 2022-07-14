"3 straight games they’ve been down 5+ runs. They won 2 and lost the other by 1" "The comeback kids" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to club's heart-stopping comeback win against St. Louis Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers won one of the most dramatic games of the season against another perennial playoff contender on Wednesday. They climbed out of a six-run deficit to stun the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The game ended with a scoreline of 7-6, with all of the Dodgers' runs coming in the last three innings of the contest. It was the team's third comeback attempt in the same number of games after giving up a five-run lead.

Alex Gam @AlexGam2013 @MLB @Dodgers 3 straight games they’ve been down 5+ runs. They won 2 and lost the other by 1. @MLB @Dodgers 3 straight games they’ve been down 5+ runs. They won 2 and lost the other by 1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly scraped past the Chicago Cubs in their 11-9 victory on Sunday. The Cubbies were leading 8-3 heading into the bottom of the third before the Dodgers sparked a six-run inning comeback.

The Blue Crew tried to mount a similar comeback in their first contest against the Cardinals, but they ultimately fell short. St. Louis led the game 6-1, but Los Angeles managed to trim the deficit to one run in the ninth inning.

However, Giovanny Gallegos was resolute for the Cardinals and held on for the save, ending the game at 7-6.

This brings up today's game, wherein the Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves in another insurmountable hole.

All-Star Tony Gonsolin was lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals early on. He gave up seven hits and five runs over five innings of work.

It was the hurler's most disastrous start of the year. The undefeated pitcher gave up more than two earned runs for the first time in 16 starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers, the comeback kings of the National League

With a 6-0 deficit in the top of the seventh inning, Will Smith kicked off the comeback with a two-run homer. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner then combined for three RBIs in the succeeding inning to push the scoreline to 6-5.

Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth that scored Austin Barnes Home.

Two batters later, Hanser Alberto scored the go-ahead single that drove in Cody Bellinger for what would be the final run scored in the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen held up their end. Craig Kimbrel was awarded the victory, while Evan Phillips was credited with the save. The Dodgers now lead the National League with the most comeback wins this season at 26.

