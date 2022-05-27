3 things you didn't know about Aaron Hick's wife Cheyenne Woods

Cheyenne Woods, the spouse of New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, is a professional golfer. She is well-known golfer Tiger Woods' niece. She has always strived to create recognition through hard work and talent. Cheyenne is also a mother to a young son. Here are three things you didn't know about MLB player Aaron Hicks' wife, Cheyenne:

Cheyenne Woods is Tiger Woods' half-niece

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Round Two

Cheyenne is the half-niece of Tiger Woods, one of the prominent golfers of this era. Curious as to how they're connected? Earl Dennison Woods Jr., Cheyenne's father, is Tiger Woods' half-brother, making Cheyenne his half-niece. On the other hand, Cheyenne has always been open about her desire to forge her own identity rather than being referred to as "Tiger Woods' niece."

Cheyenne once said, "I mean, I get it — he’s one of the most famous human beings on the planet, and we share a last name, as well as a profession. But let me clear something up once and for all: I love my uncle, and I treasure the advice he gives me when we speak every few months, but I am not Tiger Woods. It’s exhausting to live your life in terms of comparisons.

"By doing so, regardless of what you accomplish, you’re never going to appreciate your achievements. I don’t need to be the next Tiger. I just want to become the best version of myself. I’m very proud to be related to my uncle, but it’s not what defines me as a golfer or a person. Yes, my last name is Woods — but you can call me Cheyenne."

Cheyenne started playing golf at the age of six

In September 2019, Cheyenne Woods took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture to reveal that she started playing golf at the mere age of six. Back then, her schedule included hitting balls at the nearby park and going to CrackerJax after school. CrackerJax in Scottsdale had a mini-golf course. Cheyenne's grandfather, Earl Woods, who also happened to be her first golf coach, introduced her to golf.

Cheyenne became a mother to a baby boy in April 2022

Cheyenne Woods, who is married to Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees, gave birth to a son named Cameron Jaxson Hicks on April 26, 2022. Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne announced the news of their marriage after announcing the pregnancy.

Understandably, a mother cannot find time for anything else with a newborn in the house. However, MLB fans cannot wait to see the junior Hicks. Keep those Instagram updates coming, Cheyenne!

