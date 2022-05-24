3 things you probably didn't know about Kate Upton, the three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, and Justin Verlander's wife

Supermodel Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, is known to be a dedicated spouse and a perfect mother. From gracing Sports Illustrated's cover three times to starring in films, she has had an impressive career. In 2014, she met Justin, the man of her dreams, and they exchanged vows two years later. Now, a mother to a beautiful daughter, here are three things you probably didn't know about the charming supermodel:

Kate Upton featured in the renowned sports magazine Sports Illustrated three times

Kate on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife sprang into popularity after appearing in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2011. She looked stunning in her swimwear photos.

"Kate Upton in Sports Illustrated's 2011 Swimsuit Edition." - @Poker1nate

She also appeared as a Sports Illustrated cover model three times. In 2012 and 2013, she appeared on SI for two consecutive years and made a comeback in 2017.

"Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size." - @Kate Upton

Kate Upton was the face for Machine Zone's Game of War: Fire Age mobile game

Kate in the cover of mobile online game, Game Of War: Fire Age

Game of War: Fire Age showcased the supermodel as the face of the game in 2014. Not only was Upton featured in the game-related advertisements, but she was also portrayed as a 2D avatar in the "Game of War: Fire Age," where she personified the Greek goddess Athena and played host to the players.

Kate Upton has appeared in three American movies

She hasn't restricted herself to modeling. She has also gone on to explore the film world. Upton has previously starred in Tower Heist (2011), The Other Woman (2014), and The Layover (2015).

In the Tower Heist, Kate played the role of a mistress. In The Other Woman, Kate played the role of a swimsuit supermodel, and in The Layover, she played the role of a businesswoman.

Dono. @_d0noo



Starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton



Three woman find out they are romantically involved with the same man and decide to take revenge on him. The Other Woman (2014)
Starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate Upton

"The Other Woman (2014). Starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, Kate. Three woman find out they are romantically involved with the same man and decide to take revenge on him." - @Dono

Upton will be turning 30 in June of this year, and she appears to be aging in reverse.

