3 Yankees players who could be traded before Opening Day

After a highly disapointing result in 2023, New York Yankees fans sent a clear message to GM Brian Cashman and the entire front office. If big changes were not realized, the fanbase would grow increasingly alienated.

As such, the team's management has been quite busy this offseason. In December, the team traded for outfielder Juan Soto, who hit a career-high 35 home runs last year, and led the league in walks for the third time in his career.

After the move for Soto was made, Cashman followed up by acquiring Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, and in January, signed former Gold Glove pitcher Marcus Stroman. Amidst all the new names, some will have to go. Let's examine some possible moves that could be made before the 2024 season gets underway.

Three players who could be traded by the Yankees this offseason

1. Oswaldo Peraza

Yankees manager Aaron Boone deserves full credit for giving Oswaldo Peraza 52 games this season, including testing him out at third. However, the reality of the Yankees infield is that there is not much room for the young Venezuelan.

"Enjoy this video of Oswaldo Peraza going yard in his first at bat on his rehab assignment" - Mike Daddino

Between Gold Glover Anthony Volpe and compatriot Gleyber Torres, Peraza does not have a place in the middle infield. Moreover, his .191 average in 2023 does not do him any favors. Thankfully, Peraza is still young, and the 23-year old would be very attractive for rebuilding teams like the Nationals or San Francisco Giants.

2. Clarke Schmidt

In 2023, pitcher Clarke Schmidt drastically increased his potential trade value by making the transition to a starting role, and making 32 starts. However, the reality is that Schmidt was a mere placeholder, filling in for names like Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, and Nestor Cortes during their prolongued absences. The 27-year old first rounder may yet have a bright future as a dependable starter, but it likely will not be with the Yankees.

3. Trent Grisham

Outfielder Trent Grisham came to the Yankees via the same deal with the San Diego Padres that brought Juan Soto to town. However, between Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Alex Verdugo, the outfield is already looking very crowded.

"Trent Grisham wasn’t even in the frame and the guy makes a diving catch. Sick" - Jared Carrabis

Last year, Grisham failed to hit above the Mendoza Line, but has been heralded for his defensive play in the past, winning a pair of Gold Gloves. Trading Grisham will free up space, and present a slew of opportunities.

