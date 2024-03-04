30 Best Corbin Carroll-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Entering the 2024 fantasy baseball season, there are few players with as much hype around them as Corbin Carroll. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the MLB thanks to his combination of power, speed, defense, and elite skills at the plate.

Last season, Corbin Carroll put the league on notice as he emerged as one of the best players in the MLB in his rookie season. En route to being named the National League Rookie of the Year, Carroll posted an impressive .285 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and a whopping 54 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll played a huge role in getting the @Dbacks back to the World Series in 2023! Fresh off a 25 HR and 54 SB campaign, the 23-year-old outfielder lands at #18 on our #Top100RightNow" - @MLBNetwork

While those stats are incredible for a player in the majors, it's a true gold mine in fantasy baseball leagues. Carroll will undoubtedly find himself as one of the most coveted players in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues, while also having the potential to finish as the top fantasy asset this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have added more established veterans to their roster this offseason, which could benefit Corbin Carroll from a counting stat perspective. Managers should be more than willing to pay whatever cost it takes to land Carroll during their drafts.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Corbin Carroll

While fantasy managers will likely enjoy the rewards that come with drafting Carroll, they also might want to have some fun naming their team after the All-Star outfielder. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the Arizona Diamondbacks' budding young superstar:

A Christmas Carroll That Damn Carroll Baskins Carroll Baskins' Big Cats Corbin on the Cob Carroll of Monkeys The Carroll Kings Corbin and the Cobras Chicken Corbin Bleu 50 CC's Corbin and Carrolls Christmas Carroll Singers It's Corbin Time! Corb Your Enthusiasm The Walking Dead's Carroll Dixon Kick It To The Corb Carroll Baskins' Big Cat Rescue Corbin Carroll Baskin Robbins Muppet's Christmas Carroll The Caroll-ina Panthers The Carroll-ina Hurricanes North Carroll-ina Tar Heels Corb-In The Name of Love Carroll of the Bells The Carroll-ina Reapers Fast Car-roll James Corden Carroll Corbin Corral Buffet The Corb-side Pickups Movie Theatre Pop-Corb Carroll and the End of the World

The Arizona Diamondbacks will certainly be one of the highest-drafted players this year and with good reason. If you are one of the lucky fantasy baseball managers to land Corbin Carroll, simply find a fun team name and enjoy the rewards that come with selecting the All-Star.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.