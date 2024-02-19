30 Best Shohei Ohtani-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Shohei Ohtani has captivated the baseball world since his arrival in the MLB, culminating in two unanimous AL MVP honors. Ohtani scored big in this year's free agency when he signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers to fulfill his World Series aspirations.

Before hitting free agency, Ohtani spent six seasons with the LA Angels, with astronomical numbers. However, he never played a postseason game during his tenure there, but now that he is with one of the best regular-season teams in baseball, he will get to play every year in October.

Last season, Ohtani had a slash line of .304/.412/.654 that saw him compile 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games. This should render Ohtani to be picked well ahead among all sluggers in the fantasy draft.

As the baseball season start date gets closer, fantasy baseball teams are assembling their roster for the 162-game schedule, and who won't like to team their name inspired by Ohtani?

A look at 30 Shohei Ohtani-inspired fantasy baseball team names for 2024

One of the most wanted individuals in this year's fantasy baseball will be none other than Shohei Otani. Though Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching this season, his batting upside is too good to be ignored.

Here's a look at some fun names for fantasy baseball teams heading into the 2024 campaign with Ohtani on the roster.

Ohtani, the Show Shohei's Slammin' Samurai Otani's Dual Dominance The Ohtani Express Sho-Time All-Stars Two-Way Warriors Ohtani's Orbiters Samurai Sluggers Double Play Dreamers Otani's Outfield Aces Pitch-Hit Dynasty Ohtani's Moonshots The Shohei Sensation Ace and Masher Brigade Nippon Navigators Ohtani's Dynasty Drive The Shohei Showstoppers Two-Tool Titans Otani's Overtime Ogres Samurai Showdown Two-Fold Thunder Ohtani's Dual Decimators Shohei's Sizzling Squad The Ohtani Odyssey Twin Turf Terrors Otani's All-Star Asylum Rising Sun Rookies The Shohei Storm Double Duty Darlings Ohtani's Fantasy Phantoms

