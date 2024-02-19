  • home icon
  • 30 Best Shohei Ohtani-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 19, 2024 04:24 GMT
Shohei Ohtani has captivated the baseball world since his arrival in the MLB, culminating in two unanimous AL MVP honors. Ohtani scored big in this year's free agency when he signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers to fulfill his World Series aspirations.

Before hitting free agency, Ohtani spent six seasons with the LA Angels, with astronomical numbers. However, he never played a postseason game during his tenure there, but now that he is with one of the best regular-season teams in baseball, he will get to play every year in October.

Last season, Ohtani had a slash line of .304/.412/.654 that saw him compile 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games. This should render Ohtani to be picked well ahead among all sluggers in the fantasy draft.

As the baseball season start date gets closer, fantasy baseball teams are assembling their roster for the 162-game schedule, and who won't like to team their name inspired by Ohtani?

A look at 30 Shohei Ohtani-inspired fantasy baseball team names for 2024

One of the most wanted individuals in this year's fantasy baseball will be none other than Shohei Otani. Though Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching this season, his batting upside is too good to be ignored.

Here's a look at some fun names for fantasy baseball teams heading into the 2024 campaign with Ohtani on the roster.

  1. Ohtani, the Show
  2. Shohei's Slammin' Samurai
  3. Otani's Dual Dominance
  4. The Ohtani Express
  5. Sho-Time All-Stars
  6. Two-Way Warriors
  7. Ohtani's Orbiters
  8. Samurai Sluggers
  9. Double Play Dreamers
  10. Otani's Outfield Aces
  11. Pitch-Hit Dynasty
  12. Ohtani's Moonshots
  13. The Shohei Sensation
  14. Ace and Masher Brigade
  15. Nippon Navigators
  16. Ohtani's Dynasty Drive
  17. The Shohei Showstoppers
  18. Two-Tool Titans
  19. Otani's Overtime Ogres
  20. Samurai Showdown
  21. Two-Fold Thunder
  22. Ohtani's Dual Decimators
  23. Shohei's Sizzling Squad
  24. The Ohtani Odyssey
  25. Twin Turf Terrors
  26. Otani's All-Star Asylum
  27. Rising Sun Rookies
  28. The Shohei Storm
  29. Double Duty Darlings
  30. Ohtani's Fantasy Phantoms

