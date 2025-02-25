  • home icon
30 Best Yankees-inspired fantasy baseball team names to try out in 2025 ft. Judge's Chambers

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Feb 25, 2025 18:40 GMT
The New York Yankees roster will provide fantasy baseball managers with plenty of team name options in 2025 (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The New York Yankees roster will provide fantasy baseball managers with plenty of team name options in 2025 (Photo Source: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees are coming into the 2025 season off a devastating loss in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club loaded up on talent this offseason in the hopes of returning to the World Series and bringing their first title back to New York since 2009.

The New York Yankees added several significant stars this offseason, including Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. Not only do these players have the potential to make a significant impact on the Yankees' regular season chance but they also have the opportunity to be significant assets in fantasy baseball.

Playing alongside Aaron Judge should give a boost to players such as Paul Goldschmidt, who could be viewed as a sleeper pick in fantasy baseball leagues. As a result, New York players will likely be flying off the draft boards due to the potential upside from a fantasy perspective, which could also lead to several team names inspired by the iconic baseball team.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the New York Yankees

New York is loaded with talent for fantasy managers who could see their choices outperform their draft position. Managers who decide to draft some of these Yankees superstars may look to give their team an extra level of New York-inspired names.

From Aaron Judge to manager Aaron Boone, there are plenty of options that can help push a fantasy manager's team over the top. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the Bronx Bombers:

  1. Judge's Chambers
  2. Boone's Goons
  3. All That Jazz
  4. Judgement Day
  5. Judge and Jury
  6. Yankees Goldie Ticket
  7. Goldie Locks and the 3 Bears
  8. Judge's Robe
  9. The Bronx Bombers
  10. The Evil Empire
  11. The Wizard of Oswaldo
  12. The Stanton Speedsters
  13. Beans and Ben Rice
  14. The Cole Train
  15. Boonewalk
  16. Max Fried Chicken
  17. Ring the Bellinger
  18. All Rise
  19. Don't Judge Me
  20. Jasson and the Martians
  21. Cole Off Bennett
  22. Judge, Jury, and Executioner
  23. New York City Swingers
  24. The Belli-Bombers
  25. Fernando Cruz Control
  26. Judge's Gavel
  27. Judge's Quarters
  28. We Need to Talk About Devin
  29. The Pinstripe Pals
  30. DJ LeMahieu! Another One!

There are several New York players who could be steals in fantasy baseball drafts this upcoming season with stars like Cody Bellinger potentially having a major bounceback season at Yankee Stadium. The team also could see some young players like Jasson Dominguez take a huge leap for fantasy managers looking for a hidden gem.

