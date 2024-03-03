"30+ this year" - Francisco Alvarez hypes Mets teammate Brett Baty following spring training home run

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty launched a solo home run against the Miami Marlins on Saturday to score the team's only run and earned high praise from catcher Francisco Alvarez.

The 22-year-old lefty started last season in Triple-A and established his position on the roster after being called up in April. While the Mets lost Sunday's spring training game against the Marlins 4-1, Baty's solo home run in the seventh inning put their only run on the board.

Brett Baty was selected by the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in August 2022. However, his season was ended within weeks due to a thumb injury which needed surgery. He started last year in the minors but was called up to the roster and made an impressive return against the Washington Nationals.

Heading into the new MLB season, the Mets lineup has significant changes from last year and Baty is one of the young players who will get a huge opportunity to step up.

He has shown his capabilities in the past two years and teammate Francisco Alvarez has expectations of him for the season. After Baty's homer against the Marlins on Saturday, Alvarez posted a clip of the moonshot on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"30+ this year."

Mets manager happy with Brett Baty's outing

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters after Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Miami Marlins in their spring training encounter and shared his thoughts on the game. When asked about Brett Baty's hit, he said:

"We know the power. But it was good to see him get one finally."

Overall, Mendoza was positive about the display from his team, as Sean Manaea made his first start of the year and threw 56 pitches. While Manaea got himself into trouble in the first inning and gave up two runs, he ended on a positive note with 2.2 innings under his belt.

