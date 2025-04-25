$325M Dodgers star highly praised by insider as best pitcher in NL

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been hailed by MLB analyst Jon Heyman as the best pitcher in the National League at the moment. The 26-year-old has certainly made his mark in the league after a massive 12-year, $325 million move ahead of the 2024 MLB season. In his first year in the majors, the former NPB old helped the squad claim the World Series title — all thanks to his heroics in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

At the time of writing, the former Sawamura Awardee owns a 3-1 record and a miniscule 0.93 ERA to start the 2025 season. Yamamoto has also struck out 38 batters across 29 innings pitched that garnered high praises from the MLB insider.

"I'm a believer," said Heyman. (0:18-0:19)

Heyman shared his thoughts in the most recent episode of MLB Central on The Network. The pundit further elaborated that he considered Reds ace Hunter Greene and Phillies star Zack Wheeler as some of the best but Yamamoto's current form is undeniable.

"I wanted to go in thinking it's Hunter Greene who throws 99.3 miles an hour on average, or Zack Wheeler who I think is a little bit under appreciated still. But to me right now, Yamamoto is the best — he's also the best paid. Every deal that the Dodgers make, they make stars." (0:20-0:37)

The MLB insider was asked by show host Mark DeRosa if the former would entrust Yamamoto to instantly deliver a victory on a spot start, to which Heyman responded quite quickly:

"Today, yes. I mean, he's been amazing. Look, the Dodgers don't do anything wrong when they do these big deals. Betts, Freeman, Ohtani — the gift that keeps on giving, and this guy [on a] $325 million [contract being] the highest-paid pitcher, it's all worth it." (0:38-0:54)

Dodgers ace's impressive start in MLB

It has always been a worry from experts and fans alike when overseas players make their jump to MLB. It stems from several instances that the athletes are being hyped up just to fall short of gargantuan expectations.

When the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a $325 million deal, eyebrows were raised. However, the young pitcher has certainly delivered to the billing so far.

Yamamoto has compiled a 10-3 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts across 119 innings pitched. Although not known for his velocity, the masterful control has elevated the hurler to finish in the 90th percentile among all pitchers in strikeout percentage and expected ERA.

