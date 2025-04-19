Kike Hernandez tips his hat to Dodgers ace with a nod to his NPB roots

Ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers, Kike Hernandez paid a touching tribute to teammate and Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Before the game, Hernandez sported an Orix Buffaloes cap, a nod to Yamamoto's team back in Japan's NPB.
During the latter stint of Yamamoto's career with the Buffaloes, the team went on a dominant run. Orix claimed three-consecutive Pacific League pennants from 2021 until 2023, that includes a Japan Series title in 2022.
"Buffaloes hat for @yoshinobu_yamamoto start!' - Kike Hernandez
Yamamoto's time with the Buffaloes resulted in the hurler be named as arguably the best pitchers in NPB. He became a five-time All-Star, a Japan Series champion, won three-consecutive Japanese Triple Crowns, three-consecutive Eiji Sawamura Awards, and three-consecutive Pacific League MVPs.
Apart from the plethora of accolades, Yamamoto also pitched two no-hitters during his NPB career, and in the process, became the first pitcher in the two-league system of the NPB to hurl no-hitters in consecutive seasons.
For his run of utter superiority, he earned a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 campaign.
In international play, Yamamoto has also seen his fairshare of success after winning the 2019 WBSC Premier12, 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodgers career
Ever since he stepped foot on the West Coast, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has estbalished himself as the Dodgers ace. In his first season with the squad, he compiled a 7-2 regular season record with a 3.20 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 90 innings.
In addition, Yamamoto stepped up when it mattered most as he posted a 3.86 ERA across 18 and 2/3 innings and four starts during the team's postseason run. It can be recalled that most of the team's started rotation during this time was hit with the injury bug, forcing skipper Dave Roberts to utilize a bullpen committee to finish out games.
At the time of writing, the 26-year-old star has compiled an impressive 1.23 ERA and a 2-1 record across four starts to begin the 2025 campaign.