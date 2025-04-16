Braves legend backs NPB's 6x All-Star as elite hitter after taking Trevor Bauer deep twice

Trevor Bauer is spending another season in Japan with the NPB. He agreed to a deal with the DeNa BayStars back in January, making this his second stint with the club.
He has had great success in Japan, being selected for the NPB All-Star team back in 2023. Later that year, he was named the June MVP, and he was looking to bring back that dominance.
However, when the BayStars faced off against the Yomiuri Giants on Wednesday, Bauer struggled. He let up two monster home runs to Kazuma Okamoto, who Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones backs as a top 20 hitter.
They were not small shots, either. The home runs were no-doubters that were sent deep, deep into the stands to help his club pull further away from the BayStars.
For the BayStars, they struggled to get anything going on Wednesday, both offensively and defensively. They failed to score a run, getting shut out by a score of 5-0.
The win gives the Giants an 8-7 record, which is good for third place in the Central League. The loss dropped the BayStars to 5-7, putting them in last place in the Central League.
Fans could see Trevor Bauer and Kazuma Okamoto in the MLB soon
Trevor Bauer has been trying to sign with an MLB team for a few years now. However, since his legal problems, no team has come forward with a contract for the hard-throwing righty.
Many insiders believe the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher could work as an ace for many teams. Despite that, many front office members are nervous about the blowback they would receive by signing him.
As he continues to demonstrate what he can do on the mound and continues to keep bringing eyes to the sport, his chance could come. He believes he deserves another shot, and so do many others.
The story is a bit different with Kazuma Okamoto. He has been scouted by MLB teams since the 2023 season, and many like what they have seen, However, it will still be a few years until his NPB service threshold is surpassed.
The six-time NPB All-Star is currently on pace to be an international free agent after the 2026 season. Once time gets closer, fans will hear his name more and more. He is one of the most exciting sluggers in Japan and could have a tremendous future ahead of him.