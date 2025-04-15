Tyler Glasnow shares why he wishes to incorporate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pitching routine

The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation features several Japanese stars, and Tyler Glasnow has enjoyed working alongside them this year. The 31-year-old has learned a lot from his teammates and shared how Yoshinobu Yamamoto's training and routine has intrigued him.

Glasnow went so far as to say that the one thing he would want to incorporate into his own training is the way Yamamoto trains, especially the mental side of things.

The Dodgers traded for Tyler Glasnow ahead of the 2024 season, the same year they signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto when he was posted in the MLB market from the NPB. Since then, both pitchers have worked alongside each other for more than a year and been impressive on the field.

On Monday's episode of Foul Territory, Glasnow singled out Yamamoto's training routine as something he would like to incorporate himself, saying (5:00 - 6:40):

"If I were to take one thing from somebody, I think watching Yamamoto go about his day-to-day, how consistent it is is really impressive. The way he's on the mound too. ... When I'm pitching well, I'm not thinking about where I am, I'm not thinking about what my body's doing. I'm getting the ball, I'm eliminating thought and I'm going. And Yamamoto does it better than anyone I've seen.

"I think his training reinforces that everyday. He does this crazy, weird isometric hold and stretches and stuff with guy named Yata Sensei. Super different philosophy from Western baseball. It's strength-based but it's mobility-based. The main objective is to put yourself in an uncomfortable position but also try to focus, consciously think about relaxing your body while you're in a really awkward position. I think that resonates with me as a pitcher to where there's a lot of stuff you can work physically but the mental game is always hard to work on unless you're pitching in a game."

Since making the move across the Pacific to the MLB, Yamamoto has earned a reputation for his unique workouts. The pitcher is often seen using unconvetional methods of training, like practicing throwing javelins among other things. Based on his performances, it seems to be working for him, and Tyler Glasnow is sold on its efficiency.

Tyler Glasnow gets honest about the possibilty of tandem starts for the Dodgers

As Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound nears, it remains to be seen how much the Los Angeles Dodgers will use him as a pitcher. There's a real possibility that Ohtani might share a start with another starter. When asked about it on Foul Territory, Tyler Glasnow said:

"It's something I could do. ... But if I had my No. 1 choice, I'd like to start the game."

While Glasnow has experience with tandem starts in the MLB, it's not his first preference. However, he's willing to put the team's needs ahead of himself and said that he will do it without any complaint if the team needs him to.

