"380 foot single, what a joke of a stadium" "Build-Your-Own Park at it again, should’ve been a homer" - New York Yankees fans enraged after Giancarlo Stanton is robbed of a homer by a Baltimore Orioles stadium wall

Fans of the New York Yankees have finally had enough of the deep wall in left field at Camden Yards, and they have been expressing their frustrations with ferocity. The latest example came after a monster hit from Giancarlo Stanton, who fans are used to seeing mash taters on a regular basis, hit one of the deepest singles you will ever see.

Video of the hit that sparked the outrage was posted by the New York Yankees on Twitter, seen below.

"Big start for Big G" - @ Yankees

This hit did help set the tone and drive in a pair of runs, but losing out on a homer because of the dimensions of the stadium still stings, even when your team is the best in the MLB.

This automated Twitter account showed the statistics of the hit, and proved that fans have every right to be upset as this would have been a homer in nearly every ball park.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#RepBX



Single



Exit velo: 114 mph

Launch angle: 18 deg

Proj. distance: 386 ft



This would have been a home run in 28/30 MLB ballparks



NYY (2) @ BAL (0)

1st Giancarlo Stanton vs Bruce ZimmermannSingleExit velo: 114 mphLaunch angle: 18 degProj. distance: 386 ftThis would have been a home run in 28/30 MLB ballparksNYY (2) @ BAL (0)1st Giancarlo Stanton vs Bruce Zimmermann#RepBXSingle ⚾Exit velo: 114 mphLaunch angle: 18 degProj. distance: 386 ftThis would have been a home run in 28/30 MLB ballparksNYY (2) @ BAL (0)🔺 1st https://t.co/PctuGHWVKc

"This would have been a home run in 28/30 MLB ballparks" - @ Would it dong?

Let's avoid the irony of this particular outrage that Yankee Stadium has an unusually shallow right field that leads to a lof of homers for the New York Yankees that would be easy outs in most stadiums, and just let the fans have this one.

New York Yankees fans can roast with the best of them

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Spurred on by this robbed homer at the home of the division rival Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees fanbase spoke their minds.

Alec sure didn't hold anything back, knowing that this hit would have been much more in nearly any other stadium.

"380 foot single, what a joke of a stadium" - @ Alec Posner

This user provided some colorful language in his callout of both the stadium and the Baltimore Orioles.

"Stadiums a fucking joke, your team is a f***ing joke" - @ Anthony DeAngelo

Tommy Franks echoed the sentiments from Aaron Judge earlier this very series, when he was similarly robbed of a homer.

"Build-Your-Own Park at it again, should’ve been a homer…" - @ Tommy Franks

This New York Yankees fan has a rather simple fix to the issue, and I wish him good luck.

"I’m gonna fight that wall" - @ Neil Dickerson

This user was reminded of a late 1990s wrestler from WCW, known simply as The Wall, who terrorized Hulk Hogan just like the left field wall at Camden Yards terrorizes the New York Yankees.

"THE WALL STRIKES AGAIN!!" - @ J Bourdeau

This user really summarized the core of the issue and did it rather succintly.

"Stupid a** left field dimensions..." - @ Cristobal

To cap it all off, this New York Yankees fan spoke for many with his simple response.

"I hate this stadium with a passion" - @ Artemi Panarin Enjoyer

This is an issue that we will likely see crop up every time the left field wall robs a home run from a road team, but that doesn't mean the reactions will be any less entertaining.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt