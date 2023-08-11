$43,000,000 man Max Scherzer gets candid about the tough part of getting traded with four kids

Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the New York Mets in a historic trade recently. Scherzer, who is a doting father to three daughters and a son, opened up about the struggles of getting traded with four kids.

Getting candid, Scherzer revealed:

"You can't really explain it to a two-year-old, my son keeps pointing to the Mets jersey and saying dada."

Going into the 2023 season, Max Scherzer didn't think he'd be traded, and it was virtually inconceivable to think the Mets would sell before the trade deadline. The veteran pitcher was traded on July 29.

“I didn’t think I was getting traded,” Scherzer said, adding that he expected some of the team’s pending free agents could get dealt at the trade deadline.

Scherzer was the player with the highest contract in MLB history while he was with the Mets, with a $129 million, three-year deal in late 2021. He reportedly had a salary of whopping $43,000,000 per year.

Max Scherzer and his wife welcomed their fourth baby this year

The "newest addition" to the Scherzer family, a newborn girl named Nikki, was introduced by Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer.

Scherzer has previously played in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-handed starting pitcher Scherzer is an eight-time MLB All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, World Series champion with the Nationals in 2019, and a pitcher of two no-hitters. He is referred to as "Mad Max" in honor of the media brand of the same name because of his ferocity and aggressiveness on the pitch.