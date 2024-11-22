  • home icon
  "4th outfielder behind Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak" - Angels pundit forecasts role of Rule 5-protected prospect

"4th outfielder behind Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak" - Angels pundit forecasts role of Rule 5-protected prospect

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Nov 22, 2024 11:30 GMT
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Source: Getty)
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Source: Getty)

The Los Angeles Angels added the contracts of minor league prospects Matthew Lugo and Jack Dashwood to protect them from getting selected by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft.

In a surprising move, the Halos disgnated former first-round pick Jordyn Adams and infielder Eric Wagaman for assignment to make room for the two prospects. Discussing the move on popular podcast Locked On Angels, hosts Jon and Mike Frisch believe that it could present a huge opportunity for Lugo to break into an outfiled that lacks depth:

"Lugo feels like one of those players who will get a good look at the major league level or do you think they really want to see what he can do in the minor leagues first?
"It's the perfect warm-up sopt. He's the fourth outfielder in this situation behind Trout, Adell and Moniak... And if he impresses, then you get him in there every day."
"I think when you have a guy that hasn't come up through the Angels system, that's always an interesting thing. ... We're all intrigued, we all want to see what he's capable of."
Matthew Lugo, selected by the Boston Red Sox as the highest ranked Puerto Rican prospect in the 2019 MLB Draft, spent five years playing in the minors. In July this year, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels as a part of a four-man trade for Luis Garcia. However, his season ended early due to a hand injury in August.

Having protected him from the Rule 5 Draft, it's clear that the Halos want to see more of him, but only time will tell if it is in the majors of the minors next season. Podcaster Jon Frisch believes that it's the perfect warm-up spot for the 23-year-old and expects him to see plenty of playing time in the majors.

With Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak already locking up the positions, there will be less pressure on the youngster, giving him time to settle into the majors.

Angels add LHP Jack Lockwood alongside Matthew Lugo in Rule 5 Draft protection move

Alongside Matthew Lugo, the Los Angeles Angels have also added LHP Jack Lockwood to the roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline for the Rule 5 Draft. The 27-year-old pitcher is an older prospect but has shown plenty of promise during his time in the minors.

Since making his minor league debut in 2021, the lefty has pitched 206 innings and recorded 241 strikeouts. He's expected to provide some good depth over the next MLB season.

Edited by Bhargav
