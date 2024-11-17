5 biggest contracts in Red Sox history amid rumors of team's $600,000,000 pursuit for ex-Yankee Juan Soto

The Boston Red Sox has emerged as one of the contenders to sign coveted All-Star slugger Juan Soto. The Dominican slugger has also drawn interest from Red Sox's rivals the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

According to reports, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora met with Juan Soto and his representatives on Thursday.

The Dominican slugger was reportedly impressed by the presentation during the three-hour meeting. The All-Star slugger, who is coming off a career-best season with the Yankees that included a run-through to the World Series, is said to be in line for a $600 million contract in free agency.

If the Red Sox are to complete Soto's signing, they will likely match that contract offer, making it the biggest contract in franchise history.

With rumors of a $600 million deal for Juan Soto, let's look at the five biggest contracts in Red Sox history.

5 biggest contracts in Red Sox history

5. Chris Sale - $145 million

The veteran pitcher was traded to the Red Sox by the Chicago White Sox in December 2016. Following a stellar 2017 and a World Series win with the team in 2018, Chris Sale signed a five-year extension worth $145 million.

4. Adrian Gonzalez - $154 million

The former first baseman was traded to the Red Sox from the San Diego Padres in 2010 after being named the team's MVP for three consecutive years.

The five-time All-Star agreed to a $154 million contract extension over seven years in 2011. However, like Chirs Sale, Gonzalez didn't see out his contract with the Red Sox as he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August a year later.

3. Manny Ramirez - $160 million

One of the most coveted hitters at the time, Manny Ramirez signed a blockbuster $160 million deal with the Red Sox in 2000 after turning down his former team the Cleaveland Guardians' reported $119 million contract offer.

Ramirez remains one of the most productive sluggers in Red Sox history. In 2004, he helped the team win the World Series and was named the World Series MVP for his heroics.

2. David Price - $217 million

The former AL Cy Young winner signed a franchise record $217 million deal over seven years in 2015. The five-time All-Star played a crucial role in the Red Sox's World Series win in 2018, earning him the Babe Ruth Award for his stellar performance in the postseason.

1. Rafael Devers - $331 million

David Price's record deal was eclipsed by current third baseman Rafael Devers in 2023. The three-time All-Star signed a $331 million extension over ten years in January last year, making it the biggest contract in franchise history.

