5 blockbuster moves the Dodgers must make this offseason ft. Blake Snell

It was nearly a year ago that the Los Angeles Dodgers' historic 2023-2024 offseason frenzy began. For GM Brandon Gomes, the mission of making his team the best in the world was personal.

After pledging well over $1 billion, Gomes assembled a team that looked more like an All-Star roster than an MLB club. In addition to boasting three former MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, LA spent lavishly on pitching, picking up Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and later, Jack Flaherty.

While their victory in October's World Series is stellar proof of Gomes' project, more work remains to be done. Today, we will be examining five offseason moves LA could make to further better their chances in 2025.

Five LA Dodgers offseason moves to make

5. Keep Edman, trade Gavin Lux

Although his play stabilized towards the end of the season and into the postseason, the fact that Gavin Lux was sidelined for all of 2023 was evident.

On July 29, the Dodgers acquired Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals to play shortstop, and the results were stupendous. In his final 37 games with LA, Edman hit 6 homers and 20 RBI. In the postseason, Edman hit .328 with 2 homers and 13 RBIs. Going forward, it looks like capitalizing on Lux's youth in a trade deal and going full-in on Edman is the play.

4. All-in on a closer

Due largely to Brusdar Graterol being on the IL for most of the season, Daniel Hudson and Evan Phillips handled closing duties for LA, finishing the year with 10 and 18 saves respectively.

However, when it comes to other MLB closers, both Hudson and Phillips were clearly in the bottom third. Graterol himself has limited closing experience, meaning a play for one of the league's big names like Ryan Helsley or Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals would be a good move.

3. Let Teoscar walk

The late-stage addition of Teoscar Hernandez was a massive boon for the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Coming over from the Seattle Mariners, Hernandez hit .272 with a career-high 32 homers in 2024.

However, with the Dominican's one-year deal expiring, he will want to be paid. Never having been signed to a deal longer than a year, it is likely that Hernandez's agents will want a commitment. Even for the deep-pocketed Dodgers, a contract of that size will be cumbersome and likely better used elsewhere.

2. Roki Sasaki

Expected to soon be posted by NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines, 23-year-old Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki is mulling over possible destinations. A teammate of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani's during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Sasaki already has friends in town.

The holder of a pro baseball world record of 13 straight strikeouts, LA is already becoming a Mecca of Japanese baseball lore. Moreover, due to the limitations of the posting system, LA will be able to get Sasaki for cheap.

1. Blake Snell

When Blake Snell entered his protracted free agency last offseason, the Dodgers were certainly in the mix. Pitching for the San Diego Padres in 2023, Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA to win the second Cy Young Award of his career.

That offseason, Snell held out for a massive deal, but was never able to get one. Instead, days before opening day, Snell hastily signed a one-year, $32 million deal with the Giants. After going 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA in his last five starts, Snell turned down a $30 million qualifying offer for 2024 and became a free agent.

In 2024, injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow nearly cost the club dearly. Now, building around a competent nucleus, Snell is the next future Hall of Famer who will be needed to ensure that LA's rotation remains top-of-class.

