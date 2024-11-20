5 blockbuster moves the Phillies must make this offseason ft. Bullpen overhaul

In each of the last three seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies were regarded as one of the teams best positioned to emerge from the National League.

After making it to the World Series in 2022, the club crashed out in the NLCS and NLDS in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Despite posting 95 wins this past season, the club appears to be snakebitten in the postseason.

Today, we will be assessing the club, and prescribing five moves that could help the Phillies go the extra mile next season. Keep reading to avail yourself of some insights.

Top five deals for Philadelphia Phillies this offseason

5. Reliable outfielder

Bryce Harper's move to first base after undergoing surgery was fairly seamless for the two-time MVP. However, it also saddled manager Rob Thomson with some questions in the outfield.

In 2024, the Phillies used about eight outfielders, only to trade Whit Merrifield and Cristian Pache. The arrival of Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, who ended up missing the second half of the season with injuries. By going after a strong outfielder free agent like Kiké Hernández, Max Kepler, or Joc Pederson, the Phillies can help avoid some of the headaches encountered in the outfield last season.

4. Extend Kyle Schwarber

Next season, Kyle Schwarber's four-year, $79 million deal will expire. On the heels of a 2024 season that saw the DH break out. In 2024, Schwarber led the NL in walks, matched his career-high RBI figure, and hit for his highest average since 2021. Seeing as though Schwarber's 38 homers were the most on his team, re-signing him looks like a no-brainer.

Expand Tweet

"April 8, 2022. In his first at-bat with the Phillies, Kyle Schwarber hits a Home Run!" - Phillies Tailgate

3. Bullpen

Relief pitching was a sort of Achilles Heel for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies, especially in the postseason. The club ranked 14th in bullpen ERA on account of their 3.94 figure, and ranked dead-last in the 2024 postseason, amassing an ERA of 11.37.

Matt Strahm was the best pitcher in their bullpen this season. Even former reliable arms like Jose Alvardo and Jose Ruiz struggled. There are lots of free-agent pitchers on the market, and Philly will need to court them as well as any other contender.

2. Sonny Gray

Although the Phillies' rotation was good in 2024, the story was less shiny when you took the club's top three starters - Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Cristopher Sánchez - out of the equation.

Expand Tweet

"Not enough people talk about how Sonny Gray just became the first Cardinal with a 30% K% season He was 3rd in MLB in both K% and K-BB%, and set Cardinals all-time records in both as well. Since July 31, Ranger Suarez put up a 5.74 ERA, despite being touted as a Cy Young contender earlier in the year. Moreover, Taijuan Walker struggled mightily in his starting role." - Jacob

For Philly, their best option might be St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray. Although Gray is under contract with the Cards until at least 2026, Philly has offense to spare. By dealing a bat like Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott, Philly's pitching could get that much better.

1. Closing Arm

Despite posting a career-high 13 saves for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, Jose Alvarado posted a 4.09 ERA, which is not closer material.

When Alvarado struggled, Rob Thomson opted to use Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez as a closing tandem, but the results were mixed, and both will soon become free agents. If the Phillies want to improve their bullpen capabilities, then finding an elite closer is the place to start.

