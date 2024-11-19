5 blockbuster moves the Yankees must make this offseason ft. Jazz Chisholm trade

Despite posting an AL-best 94 wins and making it to their first World Series since 2009, the New York Yankees were unable to bring it home. Their season ended in the Fall Classic, where they fell to the Dodgers four games to one.

Although the firepower of their lineup was incredible for the Yankees in 2024, that does not mean that the offseason is not important. Today, we will be highlighting five moves that the Bronx Bombers should make this offseason to remain competitive.

Five offseason deals the New York Yankees should complete

5. Re-sign Tommy Kahnle

The 2.11 ERA posted by 10-year veteran Tommy Kahnle was a career-high for the 35-year-old. Having pitched in 50 games - his most since 2019 - Kahnle's utility out of the bullpen is beyond reproach. Now, with the expiration of his contract, Kahnle will become a free agent. Expected to be worth between five and ten million per year, Kahnle is an arm that the Bronx Bombers should keep around.

"Play the hits! Dating back to Game 2 of the ALCS, @Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle has thrown 48 straight changeups!" - MLB

4. Court Juan Soto

After the culmination of the World Series, Juan Soto claimed he would be open to listening to "all 30 teams". In 2024, Soto hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs with New York.

Although re-signing Soto is not as simple as having the will to do so, the Yankees can show how serious they are with the size of their offers. In a strategy to not break the bank, GM Brian Cashman should be prepared to pledge at least $400 million to the 26-year-old.

3. Trade DJ LeMathieu

DJ LeMathieu has won the batting title with both the Yankees and Colorado Rockies, making him the first player to accomplish the feat in both leagues.

However, DJ is not the player he once was. Now 36 years old, injuries limited LeMathieu to just 67 games in 2024, and none in the postseason. With two years remaining on his deal, the Bronx Bombers would do well to trade LeMathieu for some younger talent to a team that wants to milk the last bit of baseball left in the four-time Gold Glover.

2. Trim Marcus Stroman from rotation

When the Yankees inked Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal, they were expecting one of the best seasons of the leftie's career.

"Will Marcus Stroman play for the Yankees next season?" - Post Parm Volpe

Instead, after coming from the Chicago Cubs, Stroman proceeded to embark on one of the weakest seasons in his career. In 29 games, the Long Island native went 10-9, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. While Stroman's theatrics may have gone a long way to drive early-season ticket sales, it has become obvious that fans in the Bronx are not satisfied. The only issue might be finding a willing seller after the star dealt with injuries late in the season.

1 Trade Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade deadline deal with the Miami Marlins might have been one the best Yankees deals all season. In his final 46 games of the regular season with New York, Chisholm hit .273/.325/.500 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs.

"Jazz Chisholm has been a Yankee for 3 games and already has 4 HRs @StoolBaseball" - Barstool Sports

While Chisholm is fun to watch, his presence on the team was always that of a rental player. With younger talents like Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza ready for the chance to play, dealing Chisholm to a club that wants to pay him long-term is the better deal, while New York fosters their home-grown talent.

