5 candidates who could replace Brian Cashman as the New York Yankees GM

For Yankees fans, general manager Brian Cashman has been a ubiquitous presence in his role for over 25 years. For many younger fans, no other chief executive has ever been known.

However, a May 3 piece in SNY from Andy Martino uncovered rumors that the 67-year-old may be on his last legs. While Cashman is under contract until 2026, a growing feeling of fan dissatisfaction threatens to shorten that timeframe.

Today, we examine five names who could step in to fill Brian Cashman's shoes if the veteran general manager parts ways with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five contenders to replace Brian Cashman as Yankees GM

#5 Sean Casey

Although he has negligible front office experience, Sean Casey has been around the game for a long time.

A three-time All-Star and career .302 hitter, Casey served as the New York Yankees hitting coach last season. A former commentator known for his intellectual approach to the game, perhaps the 49-year-old Casey could breathe some life into the team's front office.

#4 Brian Sabean

A member of the New York Yankees' front office since 1985, Brian Sabean's time with the club exceeds Cashman's.

Currently an executive advisor to Cashman, Sabaen served as the GM of the San Francisco Giants from 1996 until 2015, leading the team to three World Series, and winning the Executive of the Year Award in 2003.

Expand Tweet

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Brian Sabean as Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman." - New York Yankees

#3 Derek Jeter

Regarded as one of the Yankees' all-time fan favorites, Derek Jeter has not stepped away from the spotlight since retiring in 2014.

Since hanging up his glove, the Hall of Fame shortstop has been involved in baseball media, and even purchased a minority stake in the Miami Marlins. Should Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner want to win over the fanbase, drafting Derek Jeter won't be a bad move.

Expand Tweet

"Future GM Derek Jeter #RepBX" - Mr. Smith

#2 Theo Epstein

Regarded as one of the most shrewd executives of the modern age, Theo Epstein spent nine seasons each with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

He'ss credited with playing an integral role in helping both clubs end decades-long World Series droughts. Now an advisor to the Fenway Sports Group, Epstein has also worked as a baseball consultant advising multiple organizations.

Expand Tweet

"Would you like to see Theo Epstein as the next GM of the New York Yankees? #RepBX" - Paul

#1 Kevin Reese

According to Andy Martino's piece in SNY, Yankees vice president of player development Kevin Reese is the frontrunner to replace Brian Cashman.

Although his own MLB career was a short one, Reese was hired as a scout for the Yankees in 2007, and assumed his current role in 2017. At 46, Reese's youth could play to his advantage as the Yankees ownership looks to revitalize the front office.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback