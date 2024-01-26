5 Dodgers prospects who could have a breakout season in 2024

Despite spending a record-shattering amount of cash on acquiring new MLB talent, the Los Angeles Dodgers also boast a wealth of young talent to look forward to in 2024.

With a young and robust cadre of young talent, Dodgers fans can look forward to seeing some top rookies surface in the near future. Although there is no gurantee their young stars will see much, or any, big-league time in 2024, there are still some big names to be aware of. Let's examine some top young names within the organization.

Top 5 Dodgers prospects to look out for in 2024

5. Thayron Liranzo, C

Although he has been known to play a variety of positions, 20-year old Thayron Liranzo is most comfortable catching. The Dominican inked a minor league deal with the team in 2021, and has spent the interim splitting time between the Dominican Winter League and Single-A. In Single-A last year, Liranzo hit .273/.400/.562 with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs. He may not see MLB action in 2024, but watch out for the young catcher to make an impact for the Dodgers going forward.

4. River Ryan, RHP

Although drafted by the San Diego Padres, pitcher River Ryan came to the Dodgers by virtue of a 2021 trade involving Matt Beaty. During his senior year at UNC Pembroke, Ryan hit .349 with nine home runs before opting to carve out a career as a pitcher. The 25-year old had a rough time through 2 appearances in Triple-A Oklahoma City last year, but his 3.33 ERA in 22 starts last season in Double-A looks promising.

"River Ryan. I've said many times that. although he is not on the 40 Man roster, River Ryan will ETA this year at some time. This dude is absolutely electric #dodgers" - Dodgers Daily

3. Dalton Rushing, C/1B

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Dalton Rushing packs a punch. In 28 games at the Single-A level in 2022, the Tennessee-native hit .424/.539/.778 with 8 homers and 30 RBIs. Although the need for a catcher and first baseman is mitigated by the prescense of Will Smith and Freddie Freeman, the 22-year old could soon see MLB action if he continues to hit like he has.

2. Josue De Paula, OF

At only eighteen years of age, outfielder Josue De Paula has a bright future ahead of him. In Single-A last season, De Paula hit .284/.396/.372 with 14 stolen bases. Noted for his strong eye, De Paula only struck out 61 times in 74 games, and drew some 46 walks during that time. Although still very young, De Paula is definetly a name that Dodgers fans should keep an eye out for.

"Fun series of slow-mos from #Dodgers outfield prospect Josue De Paula today." - Josh Norris

1. Gavin Stone, RHP

A 2020 Dodgers draft pick, pitcher Gavin Stone is the only name on this list to have logged some MLB service. The Arkansas native made four starts, and four relief appearances in 2023, for a total of 31 innings. However, the 25-year old allowed 32 runs over that time, giving him an ERA of nine. Despite the discouraging freshman showing, the Dodgers still think that Gavin Stone has the goods to be a solid arm at the major league level in the near future.

"Gavin Stone just gave the Dodgers 6 dominant innings in what was easily his best MLB appearance to date" - The Incline: Dodgers Podcast

