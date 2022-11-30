5 Free Agents who could help contenders win the World Series in 2023

There are a plethora of MLB free agents on the open market this offseason. A number of these players are being courted behind closed doors as we speak. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the top names in the MLB free agent market who may have the biggest impact on their new teams in 2023.

Top MLB free agents of 2023

#1 - Carlos Correa

Twenty-twenty-two was not Carlos Correa's best season. The former Rookie of the Year Award winner with the Houston Astros made waves last offseason when he walked away from the Astros and decided to sign with the Minnesota Twins.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia https://t.co/MLi1TkFt85

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia https://t.co/MLi1TkFt85

"Carlos Correa is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Twins & will become a free agent, per @ElNuevoDia" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The deal locked up $105.3 million for Correa over three seasons. However, after a disappointing year for the Twins, Correa decided to opt out of his contract, making him a free agent. To add insult to injury, Correa's replacement at shortstop, Jeremy Pena, was crowned the World Series MVP for the Astros. Now a free agent, teams will be keen to get a piece of the obvious skill Correa still possesses.

#4 - Dansby Swanson

Another hot free agent shortstop, Dansby Swanson, walked away from the only team he has ever known, the Atlanta Braves.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Dansby enjoying free agency like the king that he is Dansby enjoying free agency like the king that he is https://t.co/orgLdIWIaF

"Dansby enjoying free agency like the king that he is" - @ Talkin Baseball

Whichever team lands Swanson will love his longevity. Swanson has played more games than any other player over the past two seasons. With 102 home runs and 411 RBIs in his seven seasons with the Braves, MLB teams are surely working up some big proposals for the 28-year-old Georgia native, placing him among the top free agents this season.

#3 - Jacob deGrom

A pitcher like Jacob deGrom has the ability to completely turn a team's fortunes around. One of the most influential pitchers of a generation, deGrom has been with the New York Mets since 2014. In that time, he has captured a Rookie of the Year Award, as well as two Cy Young designations. Although his ERA broke 3.0 for the first time in five seasons in 2022, deGrom is still one of the free agents worth a hefty price tag for any team making a play for the deGrominator.

#2 - Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander, for all his historic pitching numbers, did something he had never done before in 2022 -- win a World Series game. The Houston Astros are sure to miss him as he became a free agent after their victory.

"Justin Verlander will meet with the Dodgers today, per @JonHeyman" - @ B/R Walkoff

At age 39, Verlander seems to be defying age. He took 2022 by storm, registering a league-best 18 wins and a ridiculous ERA of just 1.75. Although he will be 40 on Opening Day 2023, any team would be happy to scoop up one of the top free agents in baseball.

#1 - Aaron Judge

Explaining why any MLB team would salivate over the notion of having THE Aaron Judge on their team is futile. The right fielder launched 62 home runs for the New York Yankees in 2022, setting a new MLB single-season record.

Mike Salvatore @MikeSalvatore10 The Yankees have the one thing the Giants could never offer Aaron Judge: The Yankees have the one thing the Giants could never offer Aaron Judge: https://t.co/ylUtSjSit7

"The Yankees have the one thing the Giants could never offer Aaron Judge:" - @ Mike Salvatore

While some think he may come around and re-sign with the Yankees, the San Francisco Giants are apparently pulling out all the stops to court him. The Giants, who are his hometown team, could lock down the 2022 MVP, making them the ultimate winners of the 2022 free agent market.

Can you think of any more free agents who might change the face of their new teams in 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes