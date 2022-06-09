5 key moments from Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals faced off earlier this afternoon in this week's YouTube Game of the Week. Brady Singer got the start for the Royals and went five innings and allowed three earned runs. Singer is now 3-1 with a 4.33 ERA on the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays started Yusei Kikuchi but only managed to last 0.2 innings, allowing three earned runs. The Royals won the game by a score of eight to four and improved their record to 18-37. The Blue Jays fell to 33-23.

Both teams' had their offense rolling in this one as they both had, at least, 12 hits. This article will look at five key moments from the game.

5 Key Moments from the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals game

#5. Raimel Tapia homers to centerfield to put the Jays on the board

Raimel Tapia got the Blue Jays their first run of the game with a big fly to centerfield. Tapia is batting .242 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

#4. Zack Collins homers to right field

Zack Collins belted out the second home run of the game for the Blue Jays. This was Collins' fourth homer of the season.

#3. Carlos Santana ropes a double to right field to extend lead

Carlos Santana smacked an RBI double to extend the Royals' lead to seven to three in the sixth inning. Santana finished the day with four hits and is now batting .188 on the season.

#2. MJ Melendez doubles to left field to start the game for the Royals

Young Royals prospect MJ Melendez doubled to left field to get the game started for the Royals. Melendez is now batting .255 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

#1. Royals catcher Salvador Perez legs out a triple

Salvador Perez is not known for his speed in any way but managed to race all the way to third for a triple. This was the 11th triple in his 11-year career.

The Royals remain at home as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. The Blue Jays travel to Detroit to face off against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

