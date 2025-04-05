5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Yankees explode for 6+ runs, Phillies upset Dodgers, and more | April 5, 2025

With a full slate of MLB action taking place on Saturday, there will be a great opportunity to make some bold predictions. The 2025 season is just now getting going, but there have already been some surprising results.
Here is a look at some of the most bold predictions that could be made on April 5.
Five MLB Bold Predictions for April 5
1. New York Yankees score at least 6 runs
The New York Yankees are in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates this weekend, and this team just continues to punish opposing pitchers.
New York has scored 62 runs through the first seven games of the season, and this is another favorable matchup. With so many sluggers in the lineup for the Yankees, they will score at least six runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2. Phillies upset Dodgers again
The Los Angeles Dodgers have finally lost a game as the Philadelphia Phillies beat them by a score of 3-2 on Friday night. It's no surprise that the Dodgers are favored to beat the Phillies on Saturday, but that's not what is going to happen.
Bryce Harper and the Phillies are trying to make a statement this series and they will pick up another upset win on Saturday.
3. Kyle Tucker belts first home run at Wrigley Field
Kyle Tucker made his Chicago Cubs home debut on Friday, and it was a relatively quiet start. Cubs fans have already seen Tucker hit for power this season, but they are ready to see it at Wrigley Field. Look for Tucker to show off his power on Saturday as he gives the Cubs another chance to beat the Padres.
4. Rafael Devers hits first 2025 home run
Rafael Devers has not had much success as the everyday DH for the Boston Red Sox in 2025. Devers was finally able to get a hit, but he has to start hitting for some power. That power is going to be on display on Saturday as the former third baseman will blast a home run in front of the home crowd.
5. Astros/Twins combine for 5+ home runs
The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins have both struggled to hit for power this season, combining for just nine home runs. That is going to be changing in a big way on Saturday as these two teams will hit at least five combined home runs in this matchup.