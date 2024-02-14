5 MLB players who could have a breakout season in 2024

With the 2024 MLB regular season set to officially get underway next month, all 30 of the league's team are undoubtedly hoping for production up and down the lineup.

As the sport which relies holistically on all members of the lineup most, a batting order is only as strong as its weakest link. Today, we are going to be looking at five individual players who appear poised to have breakout campaigns in 2024.

Five MLB stars who could have breakout 2024 seasons

5. Reid Detmers, LA Angels

When 24-year-old pitcher Reid Detmers was selected in the 32nd round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Braves, many doubted that the southpaw would ever see MLB action. However, since 2022, Detmers has been a regular in the Angels' rotation.

"Reid Detmers can do beautiful things" - Angels TopPlays

After a sophomore 2022 that saw some promise, 2023 was not easy on Detmers. Over 28 starts, the Illinois-native went 4-10, pitching to a 4.48 ERA. With the departure of Shohei Ohtani, Detmers will play a bigger role in the Angels' rotation, and has the capacity to have the best year of his career on the bump.

4. Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros

The first Honduran-born MLB player, Houston Astros utility man Mauricio Dubon came the closest to playing a full season in 2023 than he has since joining the league in 2019.

Last year, Dubon played 79 games at second base, covering injured All-Star Jose Altuve. In 132 total games, Dubon hit .278/.309/.411 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs. If new Astros manager Joe Espada can find a way to slot the 29-year old into a full time role, Mauricio Dubon has a chance at the best season of his career.

3. Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays

Regarded as the junior partner in the Toronto Blue Jays catching tandem after Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen has been hitting with increasing power in recent years. However, after hitting just .228 in 86 games last season, questions remain about the 28-year-old's consistency. After connecting for a career-high 17 home runs last season, watch out for Jansen to keep on slugging in 2024.

"A pinch-hit game-tying home run in the 9th for Danny Jansen!" - MLB

2. Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks

Last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks surprised everyone by making it all the way to the World Series, where they would eventually fall at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Although utility man Pavin Smith did not play a pivotal role, fans became increasingly aware of him. After hitting just .188 with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs through 69 games in 2023, Pavin Smith is poised to prove to his team, and the MLB, that he can be much better in 2023.

1 Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

For the New York Mets, it is not easy to be positive about the 2023 season. However, one highlight was the unexpected strength of Venezuelan catcher Francisco Alvarez. Called up to fill gaps caused by injuries to catchers Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido, the 22-year-old hit 25 home runs, and 63 RBIs. While his .209 average will need improvement, watch out for Alvarez to build on the success of 2023 during the 2024 MLB season.

"Here’s the Spanish call of Francisco Álvarez’s first big league home run." - Mike Mayer

