5 MLB players who could retire after the 2024 season

Age is just a number unless you're an MLB player. In that case, it's more of a countdown. The older a player gets, the less effective they can be. So many pitchers have their arm strength just give out, and aging hitters begin struggling to run at all. Age comes for everyone, but here are five players who it could come for sooner rather than later.

MLB stars who very well could retire after 2024

5) Jesse Chavez

Jesse Chavez is 40 years old and in the Chicago White Sox organization. Nothing about that screams that he's long for this game. It would not be a shock to see him retire at any point, but he will be 41 by the time next season ends and that's more than old enough to retire.

4) Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke doesn't want to retire this season. He's not likely to be back with the Kansas City Royals, but he doesn't want to call it quits. That could very well change one year from now when he will be 41 and even further removed from his athletic prime and pitching excellency.

3) Justin Verlander

By the time Opening Day rolls around for the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander is on the mound, he will be 41 years old. Nothing in his game last season suggests he's lost a step, but it usually happens all at once. He's a three-time Cy Young and two-time champion, so he has nothing left to prove.

2) Rich Hill

Rich Hill is the oldest player in baseball. He's currently a free agent and could ultimately retire if he's not signed by a team for this season. If he is, it will undoubtedly be for one year and he'd have to be considering retirement at that point. He's not all that effective, but he can pitch innings for a bad team for the time being.

1) Joey Votto

Joey Votto could retire at any time

Joey Votto is 40 years old and the last couple of seasons have not been kind to the Cincinnati Reds legend. The first baseman is also a free agent and could very well retire now if he's not signed. The lack of interest by the Reds should say everything about his current ability, so even another year in the league would probably be his last.

