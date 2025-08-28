  • home icon
5 MLB-themed Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce engagement memes ft. Giancarlo Stanton & others

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 28, 2025 05:37 GMT
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
5 MLB-themed Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce engagement memes ft. Giancarlo Stanton & others - Source: Imagn

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sending the sports fraternity into a frenzy.

The couple's engagement has been the most talked-about topic on social media, and it has intrigued fans beyond football, as several MLB fans shared hilarious takes after their announcement.

Fans shared MLB-themed memes after the pop sensation's announcement.

A fan took a shot at the San Diego Padres, claiming Taylor Swift got a ring before them.

Another fan joked that Kelce and Swift made the announcement to steal the spotlight from former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Maikel Franco’s birthday.

"Taylor Swift didn’t have any female artists to steal the spotlight from today when she announced her engagement, so instead she tried to take the shine from it being Maikel Franco’s 33rd birthday. Not on my watch."
(Image source - X)
(Image source - X)

A fan mocked a banner urging the New York Mets to make the World Series and win their first ring since 1986.

(Image source - X)
(Image source - X)

A fan shared a snap of Kelce embracing Swift, connecting it to New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's tenacity of hitting rockets.

(Image source - X)
(Image source - X)

The same image was shared by another fan seemingly taking a shot at San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt for his batting All-Star slugger Luis Arraez second in the lineup.

(Image source - X)
(Image source - X)

Mookie Betts' former Dodgers teammate Gavin Lux gives his take on Travis Kelce's engagement with Taylor Swift

Following Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts asked his former teammate Gavin Lux about the bigger achievement of Kelce's life: winning the Super Bowl or getting engaged to the multiple Grammy Award winner. Lux answered on the "On base" podcast:

"So, winning a world championship or a Super Bowl, with your boys, I feel like is, it can’t get much bigger. I’m going to go off base because I still think winning a world championship is, is… but God, the Swifties are probably going to smoke me. But I mean, it is what it is. I’m going to go off base, though, with all due respect to Taylor."

The spotlight on the couple's growing relationship is unlikely to dwindle anytime soon with speculations of a potential marriage date becoming a hot topic among fans.

