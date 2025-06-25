5 must-stash fantasy baseball prospects featuring Jordan Lawlar

The 2025 season has seen many top prospects make their MLB debut, and more are coming this year. Much of the focus has been on the best players in baseball, but it's hard to ignore some of the brightest young prospects.

From a fantasy persepective, now is the perfect time to buy low on several top prospects out there. Here is a look at five must-stash players before missing out on them completely.

5 must-stash fantasy baseball prospects in 2025

1. Jordan Lawlar

Jordan Lawlar already made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he hasn't gotten a lot of playing time this season. He has the tools to be one of the best infielders in baseball, and Arizona will likely promote him back to MLB at some point in 2025.

2. Owen Caissie

Owen Caissie, Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

Owen Caissie is another of the top prospects that seems to be knocking on the door of reaching MLB. He is in the Chicago Cubs organization, but that could be change at the trade deadline.

The Cubs will have to decide if they want to promote Caissie, or he could be make his debut for another organization soon.

3. Chandler Simpson

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn

Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays is another name to watch, and he's a top prospect that can impact the game in so many different ways. The team fought its way back into the playoff race in the AL, and Simpson could could help put the Rays over the top.

4. Bubba Chandler

Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

There is always a worry about young pitchers when trying to stash prospects, but Bubba Chandler is worth taking a chance on. He will get called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates at some point this season, and he should have some success.

5. Brice Matthews

Brice Matthews, Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

Brice Matthews is an infielder of the Houston Astros, and he's considered one of the best young prospects in baseball. He is a player that can provide a huge fantasy impact, and is worth stacking on rosters for later use.

