5 players Washington Nationals could target before the trade deadline

Ever since their 2019 triumph, the Washington Nationals have failed to deliver a winning season. They finished with the worst divisional record in the National League East for both 2020 and 2021. They've dismantled the core of their World Series-winning roster and have now begun to rebuild.

Centered around young star Juan Soto, it could take years for the Nationals to return to their World Series form. Today, we take a look at the five players the Washington Nationals might sign before deadline day as part of their rebuilding process.

Five players the Washington Nationals could target this season

#1 Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's pitcher Frankie Montas

The Oakland Athletics have held a garage sale since the start of the past season. Matt Olson, Sean Manaea, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, and Starling Marte are just a few of the names that are a part of the mass exodus from Oakland.

Montas is what's left of the skeleton of his former squad. The Nationals could certainly use the help of the 29-year-old first-team caliber pitcher out of the Dominican Republic.

#2 Carlos Santana, Kansas City Royals

Making it a consecutive Dominican contingent on this list would be the Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana. The veteran first baseman, who can also play as a catcher and a third baseman, would slot right in and give the Nationals some flexibility and leadership.

With numerous rumors regarding Josh Bell's departure from the nation's capital, the former All-Star Santana would be the ideal replacement for him in the short term.

#3 Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Trey Mancini

The inspirational Trey Mancini has called Baltimore his home ever since he came into the league. Mancini can play both first base and outfield roles. Similar to Santana's case, Mancini could be a good replacement if Josh Bell departs the Nationals. Mancini is also younger than Santana, which means that he will be a more serviceable player for the squad. With the Orioles also in rebuilding mode, there shouldn't be much of an asking price for Mancini.

#4 Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are going nowhere this season and Andrew Benintendi needs to leave the castle. The outfielder is rumored to be a target of the New York Yankees. He carries a .329 average and a .815 OPS. Benintendi would surely provide the help the Nationals lack in the lineup. He would be a consistent bat to protect Juan Soto, and he would assist in fielding duties.

#5 Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow

This might be the biggest long shot out of the bunch, but, as proven by the Tampa Bay Rays' front office, they can manufacture high-caliber pitchers out of thin air. Glasnow hasn't played in almost a year, but if the Washington Nationals pull the trigger on him, he could be a solid piece in their young rotation.

It remains to be seen if he'll be as good after his Tommy John surgery. But just in case the Tampa Bay Rays don't need his services anymore, the Washington Nationals could certainly use him in their core.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt