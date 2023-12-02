5 signings the Astros need to make at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

The Houston Astros look to be another World Series contender for the 2024 season. While a strong team is returning, they will miss some key players who are now free agents.

While mainly relying on their bullpen over the years, Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek are free agents. The three combined to pitch in 185 innings, largely in high-leverage situations.

Houston could also use another starting pitcher and may look at adding one during the Winter Meetings. Lance McCullers Jr., who missed all of 2023, is not expected to return until the summer. Luis Garcia is also expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

5 signings the Astros must make at the MLB Winter Meetings

#1, Yariel Rodriguez

Yariel Rodriguez is a Cuban-born starting pitcher who pitched in the Japan Central League in 2022. He carried a 6-2 record with a 1.15 ERA on 54.2 innings of work. He did not pitch last season while preparing for MLB free agency.

Given the amount of international talent like Jose Altuve and fellow Cuban-born player Jose Abreu, Rodriguez would fit in well. He turns 27 in March, which makes him an intriguing young starting pitcher on the market.

#2, Austin hedges

While signing Austin Hedges will not move the needle, the Astros need a backup catcher. Martin Maldonado is a free agent and the team is turning to Yainer Diaz to start in 2024.

Hedges is known for being a tremendous defensive backstop. If Houston wants to give Diaz some rest, they will want someone behind the plate who is capable.

#3, Craig Kimbrel

While Josh Hader is the top-rated relief pitcher on the open market, Houston will unlikely make a push for him. He is expected to command over $100 million in free agency and the Astros do not have much money to work with.

Craig Kimbrel would not break the bank and has plenty of experience in high-leverage roles. While he has started to fizzle out a bit, he is still a dependable arm that Houston could count on.

#4, Jordan Hicks

Staying with bullpen help, Jordan Hicks is a name that could interest the Astros. He throws hard, much like the other relievers the team has at their disposal, and he is 27 years old.

Hicks is one of the youngest relief pitchers on the open market, and it would not take much to sign him. During the 2023 season, he appeared in 25 games for the Toronto Blue Jays, compiling a 2.63 ERA on 24 innings pitched.

#5, Aroldis Chapman

While Aroldis Chapman is not the same pitcher he once was, he is still a feared lefty coming out of the pen. Recently, he has relied more on his offspeed pitches, keeping batters on their toes.

He is coming off a World Series victory with the Texas Rangers and was often used in high-leverage roles. Chapman would be a perfect fit alongside the other Astros flamethrowers.

