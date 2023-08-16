Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. has been one of the few bright spots for this team this season. He is hitting .273/.326/.568 with an eye-popping 32 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

Robert has given White Sox fans something to cheer about in the middle of a disastrous season. The Southsiders have compiled a 48-72, putting them in fourth place in a sleepy American League Central division.

On top of this, Keynan Middleton, a reliever the team traded, has come out to reveal an underwhelming clubhouse. He said there are no rules in the organization, and Robert's comments do not help the situation.

"I don't see myselft as a leader," Louis Robert Jr. said. "I try to do my job and be on the field and do the things that we should all push to do and maybe be an example for others. But I don't see myself as a leader."

Luis Robert Jr. does not see himself or anybody else as leaders in the locker room, which has been a killer for the Chicago White Sox. Players who have stepped up in the past are no longer there or are having an underwhelming 2023 season.

Jose Abreu, who the team relied on in the clubhouse, is no longer there. After reaching free agency last offseason, he signed a deal with the Houston Astros. His absence has certainly been felt.

Luis Robert Jr. and the Chicago White Sox need a leader in the clubhouse

Every team has a clear leader in its clubhouse who keeps the team in check and is somebody the younger players can admire. The Chicago White Sox desperately need to find that person.

This was not the season anyone expected the Sox to have. They buffed up their starting rotation in the offseason, and many were excited to see how the team would look under new manager Pedro Grifol. But questionable managerial decisions and players like Tim Anderson slumping has hurt this squad.

Now, all attention is on the future as they sit 14.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins, who lead the division. Catching the Twins would be Chicago's only way into the postseason. They are 18.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who hold the final AL wild-card spot.

It will be interesting to see what the front office does over the offseason to fix this problem.