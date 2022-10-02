"50,000 people chanting your name...I still hear it sometimes when I'm sleep" - Derek Jeter relives his time with New York Yankees, gets nostalgic for the crazy fan following he enjoyed during his famed career

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is loved by his fans. The MLB All-Star had a pang of nostalgia and became emotional about the fervent support he received during his illustrious career. In an interview with “Yes Network,” he was asked if he missed being in the baseball park, Jeter said:

“I don’t care how much success you have post-playing career. There’s nothing you can do or have fifty thousand people chanting your name. I really can’t think of another job or another profession in the world, so yeah, you miss it. I still hear it, sometimes, when I’m asleep.”

Even after receiving criticism from fans on a few occasions, the shortstop has consistently complimented them and referred to them as the best.

"Derek Jeter 💙 Yankees fans 🙌" – Yes Network

Jeter played for the Yankees for the entirety of his 20-year MLB career.

From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Derek Jeter: A beloved New York Yankees player

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, is recognized for his hitting, baserunning, fielding, and leadership as some of the key factors in the Yankees' success in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He has won 14 All-Star selections, a Roberto Clemente Award, five Gold Glove Awards and five Gold Glove Awards, among others. His uniform No. 2 was retired by the Yankees in 2017.

"Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium!" – Derek Jeter

During the team's championship season from 1998 to 2000, Jeter continued to shine; he placed third in the voting for the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 1998, set numerous career-high numbers in 1999, and won the MVP award for the All-Star Game and the World Series in 2000.

In 2020, Jeter was unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won 99.74 percent of the vote.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

Jeter is married to Hannah Davis. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after their first meeting in 2012. They share three daughters, Bella, Story and Rose.

