"50 and it's not even September!" "Goodness the man doesn’t stop" - New York Yankees fans celebrate Aaron Judge hitting his 50th home run of the season, has the franchise record in his sights

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge edged closer to history with his 50th home run of the season. It came against the Los Angeles Angels, who walked him twice before the homer on purpose. It seemed to be the correct move as Judge made them pay at the first given opportunity.

Aaron Judge has been the best power hitter in the MLB this season. Despite his team's struggles, Judge's power-hitting has not stopped. He continues to be head and shoulders above the rest and is having a season to remember. Judge is now just 12 home runs shy of the Yankees franchise record.

The New York Yankees posted a clip of home run number 50 on Twitter.

The 50th home run-mark is reserved for the elite in the MLB. Judge managed to get there with over a month left in the regular season.

Judge has been one of the most consistent players in baseball, with a batting average of .293. Teams are yet to figure out how to slow him down this season.

While the MVP is still ongoing, particularly with Shohei Ohtani, it is difficult to find a better baseball player than Aaron Judge right now.

Judge will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

While Judge will almost certainly exceed 50 home runs this season, hitting this mark itself is still worth celebrating.

Judge joined an exclusive group of some of the best players in New York Yankees franchise history.

Aaron Judge has shown no signs of slowing down all season. His performance has exceeded expectations of most people.

With all of September ahead of him, Judge has time he needs to etch his name into the record books by adding more home runs to his final tally.

Roger Maris' Yankees home run record has stood since 1961, but it could finally fall in 2022 at the hands of Judge.

Judge has proven himself to be the best offensive player in the MLB this season.

Aaron Judge is having the best season of his career at the perfect time

With free agency approaching, Judge will command interest from around the league. Even if he had a poor season, he would recive many high value offers.

But after having the best year of his career where he can potentially make history, teams might break the bank for Judge. Watching Aaron Judge pursue the 62 home run-mark for the rest of the season will be one of the highlights, whether you are cheering for or against him.

