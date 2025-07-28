“50 looks good on him” - Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Codeiro pens sweet message for Yankees legend on special day with adorable photo

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend while his former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.Rodriguez, who is still waiting for his Cooperstown moment, turned 50 on July 27. His girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro penned a sweet message for the Yankees legend on his special day.&quot;50 looks good on him... but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love,&quot; Jaclyn Cordeiro wrote in her Instagram post featuring a picture with the Yankees legend from their vacation in Italy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCordeiro wasn't the only one celebrating the former World Series winner's special day as Rodriguez's daughter Natasha also shared several stories to celebrate his birthday.&quot;Big day @arod (we love to hug). I love you so so so so mucho!!! 🫶 I will hug you like this forever,&quot; Natasha captioned her story featuring her pictures with A-Rod.Alex Rodriguez shares Natasha and his younger daughter Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.Former Yankee reflects, on A,lex Rodriguez's r,elationship with Derek JeterWhile the Yankees legend celebrated his special day with his loved ones, his former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were in Cooperstown for Sabathia's Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.Earlier this week, former Yankees star Gary Sheffield gave his thoughts on Rodriguez and Jeter's relationship on the All the Smoke podcast.“When I got there,” Sheffield said. &quot;I saw the dysfunction right away. … You could feel the tension. I mean, every single day you could feel it.”The former Yankees infielder started a new chapter of his post-baseball career after he acquired the controlling interests of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx along with Marc Lore last month.