  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “50 looks good on him” - Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Codeiro pens sweet message for Yankees legend on special day with adorable photo

“50 looks good on him” - Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Codeiro pens sweet message for Yankees legend on special day with adorable photo

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:31 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Codeiro pens sweet message for Yankees legend on special day with adorable photo - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend while his former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ad

Rodriguez, who is still waiting for his Cooperstown moment, turned 50 on July 27. His girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro penned a sweet message for the Yankees legend on his special day.

"50 looks good on him... but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love," Jaclyn Cordeiro wrote in her Instagram post featuring a picture with the Yankees legend from their vacation in Italy.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cordeiro wasn't the only one celebrating the former World Series winner's special day as Rodriguez's daughter Natasha also shared several stories to celebrate his birthday.

"Big day @arod (we love to hug). I love you so so so so mucho!!! 🫶 I will hug you like this forever," Natasha captioned her story featuring her pictures with A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez shares Natasha and his younger daughter Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Ad

Former Yankee reflects, on A,lex Rodriguez's r,elationship with Derek Jeter

While the Yankees legend celebrated his special day with his loved ones, his former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were in Cooperstown for Sabathia's Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.

Earlier this week, former Yankees star Gary Sheffield gave his thoughts on Rodriguez and Jeter's relationship on the All the Smoke podcast.

Ad
“When I got there,” Sheffield said. "I saw the dysfunction right away. … You could feel the tension. I mean, every single day you could feel it.”

The former Yankees infielder started a new chapter of his post-baseball career after he acquired the controlling interests of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx along with Marc Lore last month.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications