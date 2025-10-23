  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 51-year-old Derek Jeter exceeds his wife Hannah's expectations with athletic feat, impressing Dexter Fowler's spouse Aliya

51-year-old Derek Jeter exceeds his wife Hannah's expectations with athletic feat, impressing Dexter Fowler's spouse Aliya

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 23, 2025 20:07 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In Miami - May 02, 2024 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In Miami - May 02, 2024 - Source: Getty

Derek Jeter was a consistent athlete throughout his 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. While not defined by overwhelming power or blazing speed, Jeter stood out with hand-eye coordination, quick reflexes, and durability.

Ad

"Captain Clutch" is now 51 years old, an age at which one's athleticism begins to wane. However, that doesn't seem applicable to Jeter. On Thursday, posted a short clip on his Instagram, showing off an impressive exercise.

"Don’t challenge me!!" Derek Jeter captioned the post.

In the clip, Jeter effortlessly performed the kneeling jump squat, a plyometric exercise that builds explosive power and lower-body strength. Funnily enough, Jeter's wife, Hannah, admitted on the clip that she thought he couldn't do it. Jeter's caption appears to be a reply to her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Among the many notable names who were impressed by Derek Jeter's athletic feat was Dexter Fowler's wife, Aliya.

"That’s actually impressive lol," Aliyah wrote, tagging her husband.
"🫡 lol," Fowler replied.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]

Dexter Fowler played 14 seasons in MLB for five different teams. Fowler's best success came during his two-year stint with the Chicago Cubs [2015-2016]. He won his only World Series and All-Star selection in his final year in Chicago.

Ad

Fowler has been married to Aliya (nee Baghbani) since November 2012. He met her in Las Vegas two years prior. She is of Iranian descent, having moved to the U.S. at age five. With Fowler, she is a mother of two daughters, Naya and Ivy Noor.

Ex-MLB All-Stars react to Derek Jeter's athletic feat

Like Derek Jeter's wife, his fellow Yankees legend, CC Sabathia, also didn't think he could do the kneeling squat jump. Meanwhile, Evan Longoria heaped praise on Jeter for the feat. Shane Victorino praised Jeter, but pointed out the aftereffect.

Ad
"Ain’t gon lie cuz I would have bet against you 😂😂😂," Sabathia wrote.
"Kings stay kings," Longotia reacted.
"Knees all sore now 🤪😉😂 Still got it 🫡," Victorino commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]

CC Sabathia played 11 seasons with the Yankees, from 2009 to 2019. Sabathia won the World Series with the Yankees in his first year in New York. A six-time All-Star, he had won the Cy Young Award in 2007, playing for the Cleveland Indians.

Ad

Evan Longoria played 16 seasons in the MLB for three teams, most notably for the Tampa Bay Rays. Having won the Rookie of the Year award with the Rays in 2008, Longoria was a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Shane Victorino, nicknamed "the Flyin' Hawaiian," is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, from 2005 to 2012. A two-time All-Star, Victorino won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008 and later with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications