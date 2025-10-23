51-year-old Derek Jeter exceeds his wife Hannah's expectations with athletic feat, impressing Dexter Fowler's spouse Aliya

Derek Jeter was a consistent athlete throughout his 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. While not defined by overwhelming power or blazing speed, Jeter stood out with hand-eye coordination, quick reflexes, and durability.&quot;Captain Clutch&quot; is now 51 years old, an age at which one's athleticism begins to wane. However, that doesn't seem applicable to Jeter. On Thursday, posted a short clip on his Instagram, showing off an impressive exercise.&quot;Don’t challenge me!!&quot; Derek Jeter captioned the post.In the clip, Jeter effortlessly performed the kneeling jump squat, a plyometric exercise that builds explosive power and lower-body strength. Funnily enough, Jeter's wife, Hannah, admitted on the clip that she thought he couldn't do it. Jeter's caption appears to be a reply to her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the many notable names who were impressed by Derek Jeter's athletic feat was Dexter Fowler's wife, Aliya.&quot;That’s actually impressive lol,&quot; Aliyah wrote, tagging her husband.&quot;🫡 lol,&quot; Fowler replied.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]Dexter Fowler played 14 seasons in MLB for five different teams. Fowler's best success came during his two-year stint with the Chicago Cubs [2015-2016]. He won his only World Series and All-Star selection in his final year in Chicago.Fowler has been married to Aliya (nee Baghbani) since November 2012. He met her in Las Vegas two years prior. She is of Iranian descent, having moved to the U.S. at age five. With Fowler, she is a mother of two daughters, Naya and Ivy Noor.Ex-MLB All-Stars react to Derek Jeter's athletic featLike Derek Jeter's wife, his fellow Yankees legend, CC Sabathia, also didn't think he could do the kneeling squat jump. Meanwhile, Evan Longoria heaped praise on Jeter for the feat. Shane Victorino praised Jeter, but pointed out the aftereffect.&quot;Ain’t gon lie cuz I would have bet against you 😂😂😂,&quot; Sabathia wrote.&quot;Kings stay kings,&quot; Longotia reacted.&quot;Knees all sore now 🤪😉😂 Still got it 🫡,&quot; Victorino commented.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/derekjeter]CC Sabathia played 11 seasons with the Yankees, from 2009 to 2019. Sabathia won the World Series with the Yankees in his first year in New York. A six-time All-Star, he had won the Cy Young Award in 2007, playing for the Cleveland Indians.Evan Longoria played 16 seasons in the MLB for three teams, most notably for the Tampa Bay Rays. Having won the Rookie of the Year award with the Rays in 2008, Longoria was a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner.Shane Victorino, nicknamed &quot;the Flyin' Hawaiian,&quot; is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, from 2005 to 2012. A two-time All-Star, Victorino won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008 and later with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.