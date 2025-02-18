$6,500,000 star Kike Hernandez shares sweet moment with Freddie Freeman during Dodgers Spring Training

Spring training is in full swing for the LA Dodgers, but it’s not just about drills and workouts — it’s also about camaraderie. Both utility man Kike Hernandez and first baseman Freddie Freeman have reported to spring training camp at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Hernandez returns to the Dodgers this offseason, signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal. This comes after several fans at DodgerFest asked manager Dave Roberts and president Andrew Friedman to bring back Hernandez.

On Monday, Hernandez shared a heartwarming moment with Freeman, resharing a photo taken during a practice session. In the image, Freeman is seen wrapping his arms around Hernandez from behind, with both players smiling.

Hernandez is a charming personality who keeps the mood in the dugout uplifted and even some analysts have seconded the thought of bringing him back. Meanwhile, Freeman, a former NL MVP and one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, remains a crucial part of the Dodgers' championship aspirations.

Analyst explains why bringing back Kike Hernandez to the Dodgers star-studded clubhouse makes sense

Kike Hernandez's infectious energy keeps the clubhouse in good spirits. This was evident during the 2024 championship-winning run for the Dodgers, where Hernandez was always at the center of entertainment.

MLB analyst Buster Olney highlights the importance of the role Hernandez plays in the group, which consists of the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

"Incredibly important," Olney said on Dodgers Dugout podcast (17:23 onwards). "Again, you know, my experience covering an all-time great team was that '98 Yankees team. I think guys like Luis Sojo, Tim Raines, and Daryl Strawberry—who, at that time, wasn’t the MVP Daryl Strawberry but a part-time player—were really important. What separated that team was its depth. That’s what the Dodgers potentially have."

"To have personalities that bring energy to the park — positive energy, like Kike — that’s incredibly important," Olney added.

Moreover, earlier in the offseason, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez also shared his feelings that he wants the other Hernandez on the 2025 team.

“Hopefully. I’m praying to God that we can bring Kike back. I miss Kike, and I want him to be a Dodger,” Teoscar said.

Now that the Dodgers have acted upon the wishes of Teoscar and other fans, the onus is on Kike Hernandez to keep everyone entertained while also being useful in the role he gets assigned.

