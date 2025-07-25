"6 stitches is what you get for that" - Eric Lauer makes bizarre Max Scherzer comments after busted lip, leaves fans scratching their heads

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 25, 2025 07:28 GMT
Hours after Eric Lauer powered the Toronto Blue Jays to a dominating win in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers, he appeared in front of the media with a noticeable bruise and swelling on his lip, leaving many wondering how he got that injury in the first place.

In the post-game interview, Lauer mentioned that it had something to do with Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer and Lauer breaking an unspoken club room rule.

"So there's kind of this like known thing to not mess with Scherzer on his start days, especially when he has his headphones in, and I broke that rule," Lauer said. "I tried to talk to him a little too early, so you know, he wasn't very happy about that, and you know, 6 stitches is what you get for that."
While Eric Lauer was most likely making a joke, some comments suggest other fans weren't too sure.

"Is this legit? Or is he joking," one confused fan asked.
"That’s definitely a joke, but I’ve heard enough about Scherzer, where I almost believe it," another said.
"No way this is real," one fan still can't believe it.
"It’s a joke bud," another commented.

Blue Jays' Eric Lauer puts on a show against Tigers

When Eric Lauer was called up from the minors, he was expected to fill a depth role. But after 16 starts, posting a 6-2 record with a stellar 2.61 ERA and 0.93 WHIP, he has solidified his place in that starting rotation.

In Thursday's 11-4 win, Lauer went deep, throwing 8.0 innings, while allowing one earned run on five hits, including six strikeouts. This has led to many proclaiming him the club MVP. Blue Jays slugger Ernie Clement said (via MLB.com):

"I can’t say enough about it. He’s our unsung MVP, there’s no doubt about it. He gives us a chance to win every time and then some. It’s special what he’s doing."

Eric Lauer is also enjoying the atmosphere surrounding him in the Blue Jays locker room.

"It’s a lot of fun coming to the ballpark every day. This is just a fun bunch of guys to be around from the staff to the players," Lauer said. "It’s just a great clubhouse. Everybody is jiving together and we’re having a lot of fun together. Winning makes everything better. We’re going to keep going as much as we can. This makes baseball fun. Baseball is fun when you win."

With another win, the Blue Jays have improved to 61-42 as they lead the New York Yankees by 4.5 games in the AL East standings.

