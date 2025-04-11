$60,000,000 Red Sox prospect predicted to win 2025 AL Rookie of the Year by insider

Just over a month into the baseball season, Rookie of the Year predictions are already circulating. One of the first names for American League Rookie of the Year coming along is Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell, who is hitting well.

In 44 plate appearances, Campbell is hitting .318 along with an OBP of .426 and an OPS of .971. The Red Sox star, who is signed to an eight-year, $60 million contract, has contributed 14 hits, two home runs, five RBIs and one stolen base.

MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra has seen enough to make the call early in the 2025 season: Campbell is the guy to beat in the AL ROY race.

"He leads all rookies right now in FanGraphs WAR, batting .342 with a .435 on-base percentage. The bat speed is translating extremely well," Dykstra said on Baseball Isn't Boring podcast (8:30 onwards). "If you were to pick today, he would probably be your number one choice in the American League."

Despite questions about his defense at second base, Dykstra said it's his offense that's forcing the league to take notice.

"I know the defense has been a little bit questionable at second base, and we knew that was going to be the case coming in," Dykstra said. "He was definitely getting called up for his bat. But the fact that it’s come along so quickly — in previous years we’ve seen rookies come up and struggle — Kristian Campbell is not doing that.

"The bat speed is translating extremely well. He’s hitting the ball in the air in the ways he improved upon in 2024. He’s kind of ticking all the boxes you hoped for. This is who Kristian Campbell can get to — and he’s been that out of the gate."

Sam Dykstra recalls development of Kristian Campbell under Red Sox manager

Like several rookies, even Kristian Campbell struggled to adjust to the major league level. According to Sam Dykstra, the rookie was used to expand the strike zone and was trying to hit it out of the slump.

This is when Red Sox manager Alex Cora jumped in and gave precious advice.

"He was struggling, he talked to Alex Cora, and Alex Cora was like, 'You know what you need to do?' And Kristian's like, 'Yeah, just keep swinging, just keep going at it. The balls will meet the bat eventually,' Dykstra added. "And Alex Cora’s like, 'No — you need to stop swinging. You’re being too overeager.'

"And I think one thing Kristian Campbell has proven really adept at through his first two full years in pro ball so far is taking a note, reflecting on it, and implementing it. So when Alex Cora's like, 'You are expanding the zone too much — stop trying to swing your way out of a slump,' he was like, 'All right, bet. I get it.'"

According to DraftKings betting odds, Kristian Campbell is leading the AL ROY race with +215, followed by Athletics' Jacob Wilson (+310) and Yankees' Jasson Dominguez (+900).

