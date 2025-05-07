$73.5M Twins ace predicted to land with Cubs or Dodgers by MLB insider  

The Minnesota Twins haven't been in the best of form in the 2025 season. With the AL Central looking less likely to make the postseason, MLB insider Robert Murray believes the Twins could part ways with Pablo Lopez, who's in the second year of a four-year, $73.5 million contract.
Lopez was the 2025 Opening Day starter for the Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals. An All-Star for the AL Central team, he has a pitching arsenal comprising a fastball, sinker, curveball and changeup.
Fansided's MLB insider shared reasons Lopez should be a trade target before the deadline.
"Of all the names to look for at the deadline. Look for Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins be heavily discussed in trade rumors. He's dependable. He's signed long term. He's only 29-years-old. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball," Murray said on Fansided's Instagram post on Tuesday.
Murray also shared the names of two National League heavyweights - the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers - as potential landing spots for the 2023 All-Star. He said on Tuesday:
"The Twins all offseason were looking to shed payroll. He's got a contract over $70M. I could absolutely see him changing teams, and two of the teams that could make sense include the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers."
The Cubs have placed their starting pitchers, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, on their injury list. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Clayton Kershaw on their injury list. Both teams will likely have to make a move for an ace pitcher before the trade deadline for a postseason push.
Twins ace Pablo Lopez impressed in his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles
The Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-1, with Pablo Lopez impressing. The 2023 All-Star pitched five innings, struck out 11, walked one and gave away a run on two hits. He's lined up to face the Giants this weekend.
As for the sluggers, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, homered for the Twins. Buxton scored two runs, driving four, while Correa drove in three, scoring one.
With the victory, the AL Central team improved to 16-20 on the season but languish in the bottom half of the division, with only the lowly Chicago White Sox behind them.
After two more games against the Orioles at home, the Twins will welcome the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series before traveling to Camden Park for another three-game series against the Orioles.