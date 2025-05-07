$73.5M Twins ace predicted to land with Cubs or Dodgers by MLB insider  

The Minnesota Twins haven't been in the best of form in the 2025 season. With the AL Central looking less likely to make the postseason, MLB insider Robert Murray believes the Twins could part ways with Pablo Lopez, who's in the second year of a four-year, $73.5 million contract.

Ad

Lopez was the 2025 Opening Day starter for the Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals. An All-Star for the AL Central team, he has a pitching arsenal comprising a fastball, sinker, curveball and changeup.

Fansided's MLB insider shared reasons Lopez should be a trade target before the deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Of all the names to look for at the deadline. Look for Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins be heavily discussed in trade rumors. He's dependable. He's signed long term. He's only 29-years-old. He's one of the best pitchers in baseball," Murray said on Fansided's Instagram post on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Murray also shared the names of two National League heavyweights - the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers - as potential landing spots for the 2023 All-Star. He said on Tuesday:

"The Twins all offseason were looking to shed payroll. He's got a contract over $70M. I could absolutely see him changing teams, and two of the teams that could make sense include the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers."

Ad

The Cubs have placed their starting pitchers, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, on their injury list. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Clayton Kershaw on their injury list. Both teams will likely have to make a move for an ace pitcher before the trade deadline for a postseason push.

Twins ace Pablo Lopez impressed in his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-1, with Pablo Lopez impressing. The 2023 All-Star pitched five innings, struck out 11, walked one and gave away a run on two hits. He's lined up to face the Giants this weekend.

Ad

As for the sluggers, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, homered for the Twins. Buxton scored two runs, driving four, while Correa drove in three, scoring one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the victory, the AL Central team improved to 16-20 on the season but languish in the bottom half of the division, with only the lowly Chicago White Sox behind them.

After two more games against the Orioles at home, the Twins will welcome the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series before traveling to Camden Park for another three-game series against the Orioles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More