"$765,000,000 just to hit a ground ball" - Fans mock Juan Soto's mega-deal after Mets star’s BP session falls flat during Spring Training

Though the offseason was plenty of huge deals, the one that undoubtedly put all others to shame was the New York Mets' acquisition of superstar Juan Soto. The Dominican signed a 15-year, $765 million deal to move to Citi Field, the largest ever in major league history.

Soto enjoyed a fantastic 2024 with the Yankees, finishing the regular season with a .288 batting average, 41 home runs and 91 RBIs, inspiring the New York Yankees to a place in the World Series for the first time since 2009. Naturally, coming off a season like that, and having signed the kind of contract that he did, there are plenty of expectations on Juan Soto's shoulders heading into the new season.

On Sunday, SNY posted a clip of the superstar taking batting practice during the Mets' spring training camp at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. In the video, Soto appears to have a slightly underwhelming session in the cage, hitting numerous ground balls.

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the post, suggesting that the Mets may have overpaid when signing the 26-year-old.

"765 million just to hit a ground ball" a fan wrote

"765 for ground balls ? Like I’ve said multiple times, it’s the worst contract in sports history." another fan commented

"765M and can’t even hit a home run in batting practice lmaoooo" another fan replied

"6 straight GIDP’s (Grounded into double play's)…." another fan shared

"Swing looks off, he doesn’t care anymore." another fan reacted

"The Mets paid an entire roster worth to one player… what could possibly go wrong?" another fan remarked

Juan Soto sets self-improvement goals heading into 2025 season

Appearing in a press conference at the Mets' training facility in Port St. Lucie on Monday, Juan Soto spoke to Jake Mitts of Yahoo Sports, talking about what he sees as key areas to improve upon heading into the 2025 sesaon with his new team.

"Every aspect of my game. Definitely, the running part is huge for me. I had to be better. I can improve on my defense. Like I say every year, it's been so close to that Gold Glove." Juan Soto said [15:00]

"I try to be better every day, every year, so I can get closer and closer to that. That's a big focus for me. I want to be part of that group right there. I've been close the past couple of years, and I think I have a really good chance" Juan Soto added

Heading into the new sesaon, Mets fans will certainly be hoping the Dominican is able to deliver on his plans of further improving upon his craft. Having made numerous high-quality signings over the winter, the Mets are now one of the favorites to win their division even the World Series.

