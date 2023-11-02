7x All-Star, 2011 ALCS MVP Nelson Cruz announces retirement after 19 glorious seasons

It appears that we have seen the last of power-hitting sensation Nelson Cruz. The 43-year-old from Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, enjoyed a successful 19-year MLB career, earning himself seven All-Star selections and a 2011 ALCS MVP Award.

It was on a recent episode of The Adam Jones Podcast that Nelson Cruz the long-time power threat revealed the likelihood that his time in the MLB is over. If indeed his time is over, Cruz will be able to look back on his career with pride, as he was one of the best hitters of his generation.

"Breaking: For the second time in less than a month on our podcast, a former #Orioles player has announced his retirement from the #MLB. All the best to @ncboomstick23 after 19 great years! @SimplyAJ10 | @sportswcoleman | @BaltimoreBanner" - @AdamJonesPod

During the prime of his MLB career, Cruz was one of the most feared batters at the plate, hitting 30 or more home runs eight different times in his career. Although he was never able to be a part of a championship-winning team, he was a key figure during the Texas Rangers' back-to-back World Series appearances.

While Cruz remained productive after turning 40 years old, he has a shell of his former self over the last two seasons. His decline ultimately led to his difficulty securing a full-time role last year, which eventually led to his release from the San Diego Padres.

A closer look at the MLB career of Nelson Cruz

A seven-time All-Star, Nelson Cruz proved early in his career his ability at the plate. Over the course of 19 seasons, Cruz posted an impressive .274 batting average and .856 OPS, while also racking up 464 home runs, 1,325 RBIs, and 2,053 hits. He even managed to add 84 stolen bases.

Cruz originally signed with the New York Mets organization in 1998 but eventually made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was later sent to the Texas Rangers in a multi-player trade, spending eight seasons with the club.

"Flashback to when Nelson Cruz hit a walk-off grand slam in the 2011 ALCS" - @MLBONFOX

During his career, he also spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, and San Diego Padres.